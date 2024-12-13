 Broadcaster Kim Eo-jun alleges assassination plot against PPP leader in National Assembly testimony
Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 14:54
Political broadcaster Kim Eo-jun leaves after testifying at the National Assembly complex in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Friday. [NEWS1]

Progressive broadcaster Kim Eo-jun testified that he received a tip about an assassination plot targeting conservative People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon on Dec. 3.
 
Kim, a partisan political broadcaster with 1.84 million YouTube subscribers, appeared as a witness at a session of the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee on Friday morning. On the night of President Yoon Suk Yeol's Dec. 3 declaration of martial law, Kim's studio was reportedly surrounded by around 20 soldiers. 
 

“The first tip I received wasn’t about an arrest team but about an assassination squad being activated,” Kim said. “I also received reports of a biochemical attack and passed them on to Rep. Kim Byung-joo of the Democratic Party.”
 
“I must premise that I have not verified all the facts regarding what I am about to say,” Kim said. He then proceeded to reveal four further details related to the alleged assassination attempt.
 
“First, Han Dong-hoon is to be assassinated during transportation after his arrest,” Kim said. “Second, flee after attacking the arrest unit escorting Cho Kuk, Yang Jeong-cheol and myself, pretending to rescue them.”
 
“Third, North Korean military uniforms will be buried at a specific location,” Kim said. “Fourth, after some time, the uniforms will be discovered, and the incident will be attributed to North Korea.” 
 
Political broadcaster Kim Eo-jun testifies of an assassination squad being dispatched on Dec. 3 at the National Assembly complex in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Friday. [NEWS1]

“To elaborate, the assassination of Han Dong-hoon is meant to be attributed to North Korea, as he is a ruling party representative,” Kim said.
 
“The purpose of rescuing Cho Kuk, Yang Jung-chul and Kim Eo-jun is to inflict maximum damage on the transport unit, framing North Korea for attempting to rescue pro-North Korean figures.”
 
“I have not heard of any demands to assassinate the three individuals during this process, so I cannot speak to that,” Kim said. “Additionally, there are more reports, such as a few U.S. soldiers being killed to provoke an American airstrike on North Korea. You can ask Rep. Kim Byung-joo or Rep. Park Sun-won for more information on the unit responsible.”
 
“There’s more,” Kim continued. “North Korean drones equipped with North Korean weapons are to be used.”  
 
“It may sound like an absurd story, so I will partially disclose the source of the tip,” Kim said. “I would describe it as a friendly nation with an embassy in South Korea.”
 
Kim also said, “I have heard that Mrs. Kim Keon Hee is making urgent calls to retired agents. I am unaware of the content of these calls. However, considering that her husband is the commander in chief, if there is even the slightest possibility these calls are related to disturbing public order, no risks should be taken. That is why I am revealing this.” 
 
Broadcaster Kim Eo-jun walks to the Seoul High Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul on Dec. 7, 2022. [NEWS1]

“Under normal circumstances, I would dismiss this as a ridiculous story,” Kim said. “However, after seeing yesterday’s address [from Yoon], my perspective has changed.”
 
“To use the exact wording, it was said that Mrs. Kim Keon Hee believed, and still believes, [Yoon] would become a unification president following martial law and constitutional revision,” Kim said. “After hearing Yoon Suk Yeol’s determination to ‘fight to the end’ in his address yesterday, I judged that, if there is even a slight possibility of risk to our community, it should be disclosed, even if the information is incomplete. That is why I am here.”
 
“In my humble opinion, Yoon Suk Yeol’s authority as commander in chief and Kim Keon Hee’s means of communication should be restricted and revoked as soon as possible.”
 
Kim previously ran one of the most popular radio shows on TBS among liberal Democratic Party followers until December 2022.
 
In an interview with Reuters published Tuesday, Kim said, “I thought [I] was going to die,” noting it was “obvious an arrest team was in operation and they were trying to get their hands on our office.”

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Kim Eo-jun Martial Law Yoon Suk Yeol Han Dong-hoon PPP People Power Party Democratic Party

