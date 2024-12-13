Defiant Yoon eyes Supreme Court, defense minister picks despite impending impeachment vote
Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 14:32
-
President Yoon Suk Yeol is pressing forward with key appointments, including nominating a Supreme Court justice and potentially putting forward a defense minister pick, on Friday just a day before a second impeachment vote.
On Thursday, Yoon submitted a motion to the National Assembly seeking approval for Ma Yong-ju, a Seoul High Court presiding judge, to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Kim Sang-hwan, whose term ends on Dec. 27.
The nomination follows Article 104, Clause 2 of the Constitution, which states that Supreme Court justices are appointed by the president with the consent of the National Assembly, based on recommendations from the chief justice.
Yoon is also reportedly reconsidering his choice for defense minister, after nominating Choi Byung-hyuk, the current South Korean ambassador to Saudi Arabia, last week. A retired four-star general, Choi served in Yoon’s 2022 presidential campaign and played a role in drafting the administration’s defense policies.
Choi, however, reportedly declined the nomination.
“Choi has expressed his unwillingness to take on the ministerial role, citing opposition from his close associates,” a Defense Ministry official told Yonhap News Agency.
Yoon is looking to replace former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who stepped down and claimed full responsibility for the president's failed attempt to place the country under martial law last week and has been arrested since.
An insider from the conservative People Power Party (PPP) suggested that Yoon might turn to a retired three-star general as his next defense minister candidate.
"Yoon seems to be considering nominating PPP Rep. Han [Ki-ho] instead," the official said.
Yoon’s continued exercise of authority, including key appointments and approvals, stands in contrast to his Dec. 7 public pledge to entrust state affairs to the PPP, following the failed martial law declaration.
On Sunday, Yoon accepted the resignation of former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min. On Thursday, he approved 42 Cabinet agenda items.
PPP leader Han Dong-hoon criticized Yoon’s recent assertion of military command as "highly inappropriate" citing that he is "under investigation for attempting to impose illegal martial law.”
