Far-right pastor's former legal team tapped to defend ex-defense minister
Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 18:09
Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, currently detained on insurrection charges following President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed attempt to impose martial law last week, appointed a new legal team with ties to Jun Kwang-hoon, the controversial far-right pastor of Sarang Jeil Church.
The pastor himself revealed the information in an exclusive article published by the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily. “As it seems Korean society is collapsing, we sent [attorney Lee Ha-sang], who has been working with us, to assist former Minister Kim," Jun said.
Attorney Lee previously defended Jun in cases involving allegations of violating Covid-19 prevention measures, holding in-person services and the defamation of former President Moon Jae-in.
Conservative parties, including a civic group led by Jun, have been holding counter-demonstrations near Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, denouncing the opposition’s attempt to impeach Yoon, in contrast to the rallies demanding Yoon’s impeachment held in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul.
Kim's legal team argued Friday that the legal pursuit of the former defense minister undermines constitutional order.
"The declaration of martial law is a governing authority explicitly granted to the president by the Constitution," Kim's legal team said in a statement Friday. "Labeling it as an insurrection and pursuing legal action is, in itself, a form of insurrection against constitutional order."
Kim’s lawyers argued that determining whether the conditions for declaring martial law were met is exclusively a presidential decision and therefore cannot be subject to judicial review.
They claimed that judicial interference in such decisions would “politicize investigative and judicial institutions,” violating the separation of powers and undermining the principles of liberal democracy.
Referencing Yoon's televised address on Thursday, in which he defended the martial law declaration and vowed to "fight until the end," Kim's legal team said Kim "will fight alongside the president against these violations of constitutional order and defend the Constitution."
