Impeachment vote to take place Saturday at 4 p.m. to 'prevent potential clashes'
Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 16:54 Updated: 13 Dec. 2024, 16:56
-
The National Assembly announced Friday that it will vote on the second impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol at 4 p.m. on Saturday, one hour earlier than originally planned.
The adjustment was made to "prevent potential clashes during nighttime rallies near the National Assembly," officials said.
The opposition party bloc, led by the liberal Democratic Party (DP), filed the impeachment motion to the National Assembly on Friday afternoon, focusing on the unconstitutional nature of the president's failed attempt to impose martial law last week.
The second motion has omitted earlier accusations that were made in the first attempt, filed on Dec. 4. These included first lady Kim Keon Hee’s alleged stock manipulation and election interference, as well as criticisms of Yoon’s foreign policy — under the banner of "value diplomacy."
Previously, Yoon faced allegations of diplomatic negligence, stating that the president was dismissive of China and Russia while favoring Japan. Yet, such accusations drew domestic and international backlash, with critics arguing that enhancing trilateral cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan to counter North Korea’s threats cannot constitute grounds for impeachment.
In response, DP leader Lee Jae-myung directed the party to remove such allegations and focus solely on constitutional violations directly tied to impeachment, according to DP Rep. Kang Sun-woo on Thursday.
In a statement, Lee "thanked" allies like the United States for their continued support of Korea’s democracy, and pledged to "fulfill the DP's role and responsibilities as part of the free democratic bloc."
The new motion emphasizes allegations directly tied to the martial law declaration, including attempts by the military to occupy the National Election Commission and confiscate staff members’ phones, efforts to block a polling agency established by a left-leaning journalist and YouTuber, the alleged use of the police and military to arrest lawmakers and preparations made by the Ministry of Justice to detain political opponents and journalists at a detention center in Seoul.
Such charges emerged during initial investigations and parliamentary hearings conducted after the first impeachment motion was dismissed. The revised allegations expanded the motion from 28 to 44 pages.
To pass, the impeachment motion requires the support of two-thirds of the National Assembly’s lawmakers, or 200 out of the 300-member Assembly. The vote will be conducted by secret ballot, creating uncertainty over whether any lawmakers from Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) will break ranks to support the motion.
PPP floor leader Rep. Kweon Seong-dong said the party would adopt a new platform on the impeachment vote on Saturday.
