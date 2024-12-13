Possibility of Yoon's ousting grows as at least 7 PPP lawmakers say they will vote for impeachment
Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 14:47
-
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
With just one day remaining before the second parliamentary vote on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, at least seven lawmakers from the conservative People Power Party (PPP) have officially announced their intention to vote in favor of his removal.
A total of eight votes from PPP members are required for the impeachment motion to pass on Saturday, with the liberal bloc maintaining its 192 lawmakers eligible to participate in the vote after the seat made vacant by Cho Kuk, former chief of the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, was filled.
Cho's former seat was filled on Friday by Rep. Baek Sun-hee, a social welfare professor at Seoul Theological University. Baek was listed as No. 13 on the party's proportional representation slate in the April general elections, in which the minor liberal party won 12 seats.
Cho Kuk lost his Assembly seat on Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld a two-year prison sentence for him on charges of fabricating official documents and interfering in the state audit of a Busan city official.
According to the Public Official Election Act, “the constituency election commission shall decide the person to succeed to the seat of the vacant National Assembly” within 10 days of being notified of the vacancy “in the order specified in the roll of candidates for proportional representation members of the National Assembly."
Following Cho’s removal, Rep. Kim Sun-min assumed the role of acting leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party.
Meanwhile, at least 24 lawmakers have indicated their intention to take part in the impeachment vote, raising expectations that Yoon’s defensive line could collapse.
PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong, a close confidant of Yoon who was elected as the party’s new floor leader on Thursday, plans to convene a general meeting on Saturday morning to build consensus on whether the party should uphold its official stance of opposing the impeachment and to discuss lawmakers’ participation in the vote.
However, with more lawmakers announcing their intent to join the impeachment vote, the likelihood of Yoon’s impeachment appears to be growing.
“The outcome may depend on how the party line is decided,” Kim Jae-won, a member of the PPP’s Supreme Council, said during a radio interview with Korean broadcaster YTN.
“With seven lawmakers already publicly announcing their support for impeachment, it seems likely that the motion will pass,” Kim added.
During his fourth public address on Thursday, Yoon vowed to “firmly face” impeachment proceedings and investigations against him, while accusing the “giant opposition” of “paralyzing state affairs by abusing impeachment.”
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)