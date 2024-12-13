Yoon recounts night of martial law. Military testimonies tell a different story.
Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 12:28
President Yoon Suk Yeol’s defense of the Dec. 3 martial law declaration contradicts testimonies from military commanders who were on the ground at the time.
Yoon issued a public address on Thursday, defending the necessity of the Dec. 3 declaration. He claimed that measures like troop deployment and control were carried out minimally. However, his comments contradict the orders reportedly given to military commanders that night.
This discrepancy raises the possibility that either someone is lying or that intermediaries, such as former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, distorted the president’s instructions.
Regarding troop deployment to the National Assembly, Yoon said, “We ensured that National Assembly personnel were not blocked from entering or leaving the building.”
However, Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun testified at the National Defense Committee on Tuesday that he received orders on Dec. 1, two days before the martial law declaration, to secure the National Assembly and other locations.
“Our mission was to secure the building entrances and maintain a state where no one could enter or leave,” Kwak said. Police documents submitted to the National Assembly also revealed that Seoul Metropolitan Police Commissioner Kim Bong-sik decided to restrict access to the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, immediately after martial law was declared.
Yoon said that troop deployment was “not intended to dissolve or paralyze the National Assembly. Normal deliberations took place there,” but this perspective may be post hoc. Kwak testified that during a second phone call with Yoon, the president instructed, “It seems the quorum has not yet been reached. Break down the door and drag out [the lawmakers] inside.”
Yoon defended the measures as “an unavoidable emergency action to appeal to the people in a national crisis,” asking, “Is there such a thing as a two-hour coup?” His argument contradicts reports about arrest operations targeting key individuals.
Kim Dae-woo, head of the Defense Counterintelligence Command's investigation unit, testified to the National Defense Committee that he received orders directly from Commander Yeo In-hyung regarding detention facilities and arrests. Kim confirmed there was a list of 14 individuals to be detained, with significant efforts to mobilize investigators for arrests.
In his statement, Yoon said, “I instructed the defense minister to move troops after broadcasting the martial law declaration to inform the public.” The broadcast took place on Dec. 3 from 10:23 to 10:28 p.m. However, Defense Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho testified to the National Defense Committee that he received orders from former Defense Minister Kim around 9 p.m. to wait near the Government Complex in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi.
Intelligence personnel were able to enter the National Election Commission (NEC) just five minutes after Yoon's martial law declaration, at 10:33 p.m.
Regarding the deployment of troops to the NEC, Yoon said it was “to inspect the computer systems.” However, Jeong Sung-woo, chief of the First Division at the Defense Counterintelligence Command, testified to the National Defense Committee that orders were issued to prepare for potential violations of the second clause of the martial law declaration, which prohibited fake news, public opinion manipulation and false incitement.
Yoon also claimed that the martial law troops deployed to the National Assembly “numbered fewer than 300 and were unarmed.” This claim is disputed. The National Assembly Secretariat reported on Dec. 4 that approximately 280 troops entered the Assembly, while Democratic Party Rep. Boo Seung-chan said, “The actual number of deployed personnel was 685.”
As for Yoon’s assertion that “the martial law troops were unarmed,” Kim Hyun-tae, commander of the 707th Special Mission Group, testified to the National Defense Committee on Tuesday, “We initially prepared for non-lethal force suppression operations and were equipped with tasers, blank rounds and cable ties.”
