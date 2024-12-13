Yoon’s approval rating falls to record-low 11% after martial law declaration
President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has dipped to a record-low 11 percent following his declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, according to a survey released Friday.
Gallup Korea's poll, conducted from Tuesday to Thursday, showed that 11 percent of respondents gave a positive evaluation of Yoon’s performance, a 5-point decline from the previous week.
Negative evaluations of his performance rose to 85 percent, the highest since his presidency began, increasing by 10 percentage points from the previous week.
The primary reason for negative assessments was the martial law declaration, which accounted for 49 percent of responses. Other reasons included dissatisfaction with the economy at 8 percent, general poor performance at 6 percent and concerns over competence, authoritarianism and poor communication, each at 5 percent.
Additional criticisms, such as lack of cooperation, issues with first lady Kim Keon Hee and causing national chaos and insecurity, were cited by 2 percent of respondents.
When asked about support for Yoon's impeachment, 75 percent expressed approval, while 21 percent opposed it.
In Seoul, 81 percent supported impeachment, while support stood at 79 percent in Incheon and Gyeonggi. In Daejeon, Sejong and Chungcheong, 73 percent supported impeachment.
Support in Gwangju and Jeolla was 88 percent, while 62 percent in Daegu and North Gyeongsang backed impeachment. In Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang, 66 percent were in favor.
By age group, support exceeded 80 percent among those in their 20s through 50s, with opinions more evenly divided among those aged 70 and older.
Support for impeachment by age group was 86 percent for those in their 20s, 82 percent in their 30s, 86 percent in their 40s and 86 percent in their 50s. Among those in their 60s, 60 percent supported impeachment, with 36 percent opposed. Support was lower among those aged 70 and older, with 49 percent in favor and 43 percent opposed.
In terms of party support, the conservative People Power Party (PPP) recorded 24 percent, while the liberal Democratic Party (DP) garnered 40 percent. This marks the lowest support for the PPP and the highest for the DP since Yoon took office, creating a 16-point gap, the largest since Yoon took office.
Among conservatives, 57 percent supported the PPP, while 65 percent of progressives supported the DP. Centrists showed 19 percent support for the PPP and 36 percent for the DP.
The survey was conducted with 1,002 participants aged 18 and older nationwide, with a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
