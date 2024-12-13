Air taxis take off: Korea to demo urban air mobility model
Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 09:49
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Friday it will conduct a flight demonstration of a commercial-level air taxi model this week as part of a government project to introduce the urban air mobility (UAM) industry in the country.
The ministry will demonstrate the operation of the S-4 model built by U.S. electric aircraft manufacturer Joby Aviation at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute's aviation center in Goheung, South Jeolla, on Saturday.
The demonstration is part of the K-UAM Grand Challenge, a government-led demonstration program that will test UAM vehicle safety and traffic management capabilities for commercial services.
The deployment of the S-4, capable of carrying a pilot and up to four passengers, will mark the first use of a commercial-level UAM aircraft in the country.
The demonstration will include testing with UAM operational technologies, such as those involving flight management and air traffic, developed by a consortium formed by SK Telecom, Korea Airports and Hanwha Systems.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)