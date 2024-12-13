 Air taxis take off: Korea to demo urban air mobility model
Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 09:49
Joby Aviation's S-4 air taxi model [JOBY AVIATION]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Friday it will conduct a flight demonstration of a commercial-level air taxi model this week as part of a government project to introduce the urban air mobility (UAM) industry in the country.
 
The ministry will demonstrate the operation of the S-4 model built by U.S. electric aircraft manufacturer Joby Aviation at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute's aviation center in Goheung, South Jeolla, on Saturday.
 

The demonstration is part of the K-UAM Grand Challenge, a government-led demonstration program that will test UAM vehicle safety and traffic management capabilities for commercial services.
 
The deployment of the S-4, capable of carrying a pilot and up to four passengers, will mark the first use of a commercial-level UAM aircraft in the country.
 
The demonstration will include testing with UAM operational technologies, such as those involving flight management and air traffic, developed by a consortium formed by SK Telecom, Korea Airports and Hanwha Systems.
 
 
 


Yonhap
