Free food, facilities and a toilet map: Protesters post useful information for rally attendees
Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 19:08 Updated: 13 Dec. 2024, 19:13
Ahead of massive rallies set to take place this weekend in front of the National Assembly complex, protesters are actively sharing tips online, including details on public restroom locations and places offering food preordered by protest supporters exclusively for rally-goers.
One protest supporter is even offering a bus dedicated to assisting parents needing to change their children's diapers.
A website called Yeouido Restroom Map was launched this week, offering users locations of public restrooms situated near the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul. In some cases, photos of buildings are also available.
The closest restrooms near exits 1 and 2 of National Assembly Station include the public restrooms at the Hyundai Card Building 1 Hall, the HD Hyundai Oilbank gas station and Samhwan Campus building. More options are available near exit 5, including one at the Geumsan building, according to the website.
Two portable restrooms are available near the area, one near exit 3 and one in Munhwa Park. The website lists 236 restroom locations as of 4 p.m. Friday.
The creator, Lee Wan-soo, explained that the website was inspired by Lee's own experience at a rally last weekend, where Lee found especially long lines at women’s restrooms.
A 45-seat bus will be stationed near the National Assembly complex on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. to accommodate parents with young children under 24 months.
“I rented a bus using the money I saved up for my child’s 500th-day celebration,” said a woman who revealed herself as the mother of 16-month-old baby named Jiwoo. “I left a rally early last week, as there was no place to change my child’s diaper, and the baby was struggling to be held for a long time.”
Determined to participate in the rally once more, she said she organized the bus to encourage other parents in similar situations. An open chatroom sharing the bus’ exact location had over 380 participants by 2:30 p.m. Friday.
One X, formerly Twitter, user launched a website compiling X posts about prepurchased meals for those taking part in the demonstrations. Protest supporters have been preordering food — from meals like kimchi jjigae (kimchi stew) and gukbap (rice in soup) to coffees and bread — at restaurants near protest sites, ensuring that participants are well-fed. The website had 96 posts as of 4 p.m. Friday.
“I preordered snacks for those attending the rally in Yeouido,” read one of the latest posts shared on the website. The user shared the location of a restaurant where 100 people can pick up salt bread and chocolate croissants starting 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Another post offered 250 fish cakes at a food truck near the National Assembly. “You must say ‘great unity’ and carry a shiny object to receive the food,” said the post.
This same website owner previously created an Online Candlelight Map, where users can light virtual candles on a map by selecting a location, clicking the “light a candle” button and leaving a message. Over 7,100 virtual candles were lit as of 4 p.m. Friday.
Light sticks, commonly used by K-pop fans at concerts, have emerged as sought-after items for rallies on online secondhand marketplaces.
Users on secondhand platforms like Karrot and Bunjang have advertised light sticks for sale or rent, often labeled as “rally items.”
“Use the light stick during rallies,” read one post on Karrot. “I am selling one light stick for 5,000 won ($3.50). They all work well."
A fan of boy band Monsta X was renting out the group’s light stick on Karrot for 10,000 won a day with a deposit of 3,000 won. The post explained that those renting must inform in advance if wanting to customize it.
Searches for light sticks on Bunjang surged by 1,900 percent during the first week of December compared to the last week of November.
Guides for first-time rally participants are also widely shared on social media.
“I’ve organized a minimalist preparation list for the rally,” wrote one user on X, along with an illustration of essential items and a reminder to “stay safe and prepared.”
Other posts emphasized carrying hot packs and portable chargers, with many rally-goers sharing their personal checklists and tips for a successful rally experience.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
