 Seoul city government releases safety plan ahead of mass rallies on Saturday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Seoul city government releases safety plan ahead of mass rallies on Saturday

Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 19:14
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


People call for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment during a rally held in front of the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Thursday. [YONHAP]

People call for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment during a rally held in front of the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Thursday. [YONHAP]

 
The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Friday announced a safety plan ahead of the mass rallies scheduled for Saturday, when the National Assembly will hold an impeachment vote for President Yoon Suk Yeol.
 
A total of 1,031 personnel from the city government, district offices, fire stations and police will be deployed to ensure safety at the rally sites in Yeouido, western Seoul, and Gwanghwamun in central Seoul.
 

Related Article

 
The city government said it will closely monitor crowds using CCTV cameras and enhanced situation room operations, increasing staff from the usual four to 10 employees. It also plans to utilize its live data system to track crowd density and monitor public transportation usage in real time.
 
To minimize inconvenience, five temporary toilets will be set up in Yeouido and two in Gwanghwamun. Additionally, temporary toilets designated for police officers near police buses will also be made accessible to the public. The city is also working to secure access to restrooms in nearby private buildings during the rallies.
 
Subway services will be expanded to manage the increased foot traffic. Four additional trains will run on line No. 5 between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and 64 extra trains on line No. 9 from 1:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Standby trains will be deployed as needed, and efforts will be made to minimize the inconvenience of trains bypassing stations. However, in emergencies, trains may skip certain stops.
 
Safety personnel from Seoul Metro, the city's subway operator, will be stationed at eight subway stations: City Hall, Gwanghwamun, Gongdeok, Dongdaemun History & Culture Park, Yeouido, Yeouinaru, Singil and National Assembly. Temporary fences will also be installed at major stations, including the National Assembly, Yeouinaru and Yeouido, to manage crowd flow.
 
Subway stations may restrict access or temporarily close entrances and exits depending on the size of crowds.
 
To respond to further emergencies, fire authorities will dispatch 288 personnel and 25 ambulances to the rally sites.

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags korea martial law seoul rallies gwanghwamun yeouido national assembly

More in Social Affairs

Seoul city government releases safety plan ahead of mass rallies on Saturday

Free food, facilities and a toilet map: Protesters post useful information for rally attendees

'Incomprehensible': NEC responds to Yoon's statements on possible election fraud

Broadcaster Kim Eo-jun alleges assassination plot against PPP leader in National Assembly testimony

Yoon’s approval rating falls to record-low 11% after martial law declaration

Related Stories

Impeachment over martial law order jeopardizes Yoon's oil hopes

AS IT HAPPENED: Korean lawmakers declare introduction of martial law 'null and void'

National Assembly claims $46,000 in damages due to martial law invasion

National Assembly passes resolution to lift martial law

Springtime fun
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)