Seoul city government releases safety plan ahead of mass rallies on Saturday

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Friday announced a safety plan ahead of the mass rallies scheduled for Saturday, when the National Assembly will hold an impeachment vote for President Yoon Suk Yeol.
A total of 1,031 personnel from the city government, district offices, fire stations and police will be deployed to ensure safety at the rally sites in Yeouido, western Seoul, and Gwanghwamun in central Seoul.
The city government said it will closely monitor crowds using CCTV cameras and enhanced situation room operations, increasing staff from the usual four to 10 employees. It also plans to utilize its live data system to track crowd density and monitor public transportation usage in real time.
To minimize inconvenience, five temporary toilets will be set up in Yeouido and two in Gwanghwamun. Additionally, temporary toilets designated for police officers near police buses will also be made accessible to the public. The city is also working to secure access to restrooms in nearby private buildings during the rallies.
Subway services will be expanded to manage the increased foot traffic. Four additional trains will run on line No. 5 between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and 64 extra trains on line No. 9 from 1:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Standby trains will be deployed as needed, and efforts will be made to minimize the inconvenience of trains bypassing stations. However, in emergencies, trains may skip certain stops.
Safety personnel from Seoul Metro, the city's subway operator, will be stationed at eight subway stations: City Hall, Gwanghwamun, Gongdeok, Dongdaemun History & Culture Park, Yeouido, Yeouinaru, Singil and National Assembly. Temporary fences will also be installed at major stations, including the National Assembly, Yeouinaru and Yeouido, to manage crowd flow.
Subway stations may restrict access or temporarily close entrances and exits depending on the size of crowds.
To respond to further emergencies, fire authorities will dispatch 288 personnel and 25 ambulances to the rally sites.
