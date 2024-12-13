Today's fortune: Dec. 13, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1936: You may hear pleasant news.1948: Simply living is a joyful experience.1960: You might make a delightful expense.1972: A fulfilling and meaningful day awaits.1984: You might have good luck with food.1996: A day to put your plans into action.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: south1937: Eat warm food to keep your body comfortable.1949: You may spend a relaxing day watching TV.1961: Focus on giving rather than receiving.1973: Avoid lingering too long at gatherings.1985: Listen more than you speak.1997: Share meal costs equally with others.Wealth: averageHealth: cautiousLove: conflictedLucky direction: west1938: You might feel disappointed or upset.1950: Do not expect or demand too much.1962: Avoid overexertion or forcing things.1974: Respect boundaries and avoid crossing the line.1986: Keep your inner thoughts to yourself.1998: Do not let emotions control you.Wealth: challengingHealth: cautiousLove: frustratingLucky direction: west1939: Do not dwell on the past.1951: Consider your age and physical condition.1963: Avoid financial transactions or investments.1975: Trust only yourself in this world.1987: Let go of the old to embrace the new.1999: Spend some time alone.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: romanticLucky direction: south1940: Life is about living with affection and connection.1952: Do not let emotions dictate your actions.1964: Be cautious even if something feels right.1976: Be kind to your family more than anyone else.1988: You may find a shared sense of purpose with others.2000: Avoid seeing only what you want to see.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: north1941: Live with optimism and positivity.1953: Today is always the best day.1965: Having work to do is a form of happiness.1977: Having somewhere to go is a blessing.1989: Your day might be filled with the fragrance of happiness.2001: A hopeful and exciting day awaits.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: passionateLucky direction: south1942: You may forget your age and the passage of time.1954: Let time flow naturally; do not hold on too tightly.1966: Live by doing what you want to do.1978: Do not postpone today’s tasks.1990: Get things done before others.2002: Tackle challenges with confidence.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: south1943: Be cautious of people who are overly friendly without reason.1955: There is no result without a cause.1967: Cover small mistakes instead of exposing them.1979: Trust in people and give them time.1991: Sweets can harm your teeth.2003: Invest in learning and building your inner strength.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: north1944: Directly handle tasks you can do by yourself.1956: Delegate tasks to those best suited for them.1968: Share responsibilities instead of overburdening one person.1980: Things are not always as they seem.1992: Too many cooks can spoil the broth.2004: Envying others is a losing game.Wealth: excellentHealth: robustLove: unifiedLucky direction: west1945: You may sense destiny’s guidance.1957: Opportunities may open in all directions.1969: Hard work might align with good fortune.1981: The right people or tasks may align naturally.1993: Teamwork and unity are keys to success.2005: You may feel like the protagonist.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: north1946: Drink warm tea and water frequently.1958: Keep your body warm and eat hot meals.1970: Avoid creating unnecessary conflicts.1982: Use the right tools for the job.1994: Good medicine tastes bitter.2006: You may have opportunities to give or receive help.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1935: You may like both options equally.1947: What seems trivial could bring unexpected joy.1959: Take the lead and showcase your leadership.1971: Be active and bold instead of passive.1983: You may feel a sense of accomplishment.2007: You might receive compliments or praise.