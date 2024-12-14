Foreign Ministry swiftly reassures embassies that bilateral policies remain
Published: 14 Dec. 2024, 19:41
-
LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
After the impeachment bill against President Yoon Suk Yeol was passed in the National Assembly on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry immediately contacted personnel at major embassies in Korea including that of the United States, Japan and China and emphasized that there was no change in Korea's foreign policy direction.
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul met with U.S. Ambassador to Korea Philip Goldberg late Saturday to explain the domestic situation and reaffirm the Korea-U.S. alliance.
In the meeting, Cho emphasized that even under the acting presidency system with a suspension of Yoon’s authority, Korea’s foreign and security policy based on the Korea-U.S. alliance will remain unchanged, and that the Seoul's will to continue to strengthen and develop the alliance is firm.
The two sides agreed to continue close communication and maintain a strong Korea-U.S. alliance, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.
First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun also met with Japanese Ambassador to Korea Koichi Mizushima the same day and stressed that the government’s foreign policy will continue with efforts to develop Korea-Japan relations.
Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Byong-won met with Chinese Charge d'Affaires Fang Kun and explained the domestic situation while emphasizing that the Korean government’s foreign policy will continue to be maintained and that efforts will continue to develop the Korea-China strategic cooperative partnership.
