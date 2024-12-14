 Foreign Ministry swiftly reassures embassies that bilateral policies remain
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Foreign Ministry swiftly reassures embassies that bilateral policies remain

Published: 14 Dec. 2024, 19:41
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, center, leaves the main chamber after finishing a meeting with state council members held at the Seoul Government Complex in Jongno District, central Seoul on Dec. 8. [NEWS1]

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, center, leaves the main chamber after finishing a meeting with state council members held at the Seoul Government Complex in Jongno District, central Seoul on Dec. 8. [NEWS1]

 
After the impeachment bill against President Yoon Suk Yeol was passed in the National Assembly on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry immediately contacted personnel at major embassies in Korea including that of the United States, Japan and China and emphasized that there was no change in Korea's foreign policy direction.
 
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul met with U.S. Ambassador to Korea Philip Goldberg late Saturday to explain the domestic situation and reaffirm the Korea-U.S. alliance.
 
In the meeting, Cho emphasized that even under the acting presidency system with a suspension of Yoon’s authority, Korea’s foreign and security policy based on the Korea-U.S. alliance will remain unchanged, and that the Seoul's will to continue to strengthen and develop the alliance is firm.
 

Related Article

 
The two sides agreed to continue close communication and maintain a strong Korea-U.S. alliance, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.
 
First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun also met with Japanese Ambassador to Korea Koichi Mizushima the same day and stressed that the government’s foreign policy will continue with efforts to develop Korea-Japan relations.
 
Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Byong-won met with Chinese Charge d'Affaires Fang Kun and explained the domestic situation while emphasizing that the Korean government’s foreign policy will continue to be maintained and that efforts will continue to develop the Korea-China strategic cooperative partnership.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea martial law foreign ambassadors Cho Tae-yul

More in Diplomacy

Foreign Ministry swiftly reassures embassies that bilateral policies remain

Foreign minister admits that martial law caused 'serious damage' to Korea's diplomacy

China opposes 'unfounded' espionage claims by Yoon during public address

Judge who acquitted DP's Lee allegedly targeted in martial law order: National police chief

Korea’s political turmoil seen as 'worst case' for Trump 2.0, U.S. relations, expert says

Related Stories

Blinken welcomes reversal of martial law, insists 'democratic processes will prevail'

Foreign minister focuses on geopolitical crises at gathering of mission heads in Seoul

Foreign minister discusses strengthening U.S.-Korea alliance with top U.S. official

Ending North Korea's support for Russia's war in Ukraine must be parallel to denuclearization push: South's top envoy.

Outgoing Chinese envoy says he will work to advance Seoul-Beijing relations
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)