Foreign Ministry swiftly reassures embassies that bilateral policies remain

Korea’s political turmoil seen as 'worst case' for Trump 2.0, U.S. relations, expert says

Judge who acquitted DP's Lee allegedly targeted in martial law order: National police chief

China opposes 'unfounded' espionage claims by Yoon during public address

Foreign minister admits that martial law caused 'serious damage' to Korea's diplomacy

Related Stories

Blinken welcomes reversal of martial law, insists 'democratic processes will prevail'

Foreign minister focuses on geopolitical crises at gathering of mission heads in Seoul

Foreign minister discusses strengthening U.S.-Korea alliance with top U.S. official

Ending North Korea's support for Russia's war in Ukraine must be parallel to denuclearization push: South's top envoy.

Outgoing Chinese envoy says he will work to advance Seoul-Beijing relations