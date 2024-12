Arrest warrant issued for counterintelligence commander for martial law involvement

An arrest warrant for Defense Counterintelligence Command chief Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung was issued Saturday over his involvement in the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.Prosecutors believe that Yeo deployed his subordinates to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission under orders from former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.Yeo previously testified as he was grilled by the prosecution’s special investigation team Tuesday that President Yoon Suk Yeol mentioned martial law “during a dinner gathering in early summer while discussing the political situation."BY LIM JEONG-WON [ [email protected]