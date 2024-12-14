 Arrest warrant issued for counterintelligence commander for martial law involvement
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Arrest warrant issued for counterintelligence commander for martial law involvement

Published: 14 Dec. 2024, 16:45 Updated: 14 Dec. 2024, 17:23
Former Defense Counterintelligence Command Commander Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung attends an intelligence committee meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 7. [YONHAP]

Former Defense Counterintelligence Command Commander Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung attends an intelligence committee meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 7. [YONHAP]

 
An arrest warrant for Defense Counterintelligence Command chief Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung was issued Saturday over his involvement in the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.
 
Prosecutors believe that Yeo deployed his subordinates to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission under orders from former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.
 
Yeo previously testified as he was grilled by the prosecution’s special investigation team Tuesday that President Yoon Suk Yeol mentioned martial law “during a dinner gathering in early summer while discussing the political situation."

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea martial law Yeo In-hyung

More in Politics

'Hope is powerful': Assembly speaker urges public to enjoy end of year after impeachment vote

Finance minister to call emergency meeting after impeachment vote

President Yoon just got impeached. Now what?

Who is Yoon Suk Yeol, the prosecutor president facing impeachment?

President Yoon Suk Yeol impeached

Related Stories

'Travel advisory: Korea': Martial law scare threatens tourism with national warnings

Prosecution arrests chief of Capital Defense Command

White House in contact with Korean government after martial law declaration

'Get a ticket to Thailand': Foreigners react to martial law chaos in Korea

Korean businesses on high alert as brief martial law spurs market turmoil
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)