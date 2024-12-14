 DP Rep. Lee Ki-heon to attend impeachment vote despite father's death
DP Rep. Lee Ki-heon to attend impeachment vote despite father's death

Published: 14 Dec. 2024, 15:37
Democratic Party Rep. Lee Ki-heon speaks at a debate session held at the National Assembly building on Aug. 12. [NEWS1]

Amid national political turmoil, Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Lee Ki-heon must also cope with a personal tragedy with the death of his father in the morning of the second vote to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, which he vowed to be present for.
 
Lee’s father died on Saturday with the announcement being made around noon. Following this, some have voiced concern that Lee may not be able to participate in the vote at the National Assembly in the afternoon.
 
However, Lee’s office made an announcement shortly after that the lawmaker will be participating in the vote.
 

Funerals in Korea normally last three days, starting from the very day that the deceased has passed away. Under normal circumstances Lee would have been expected to attend to guests at a funeral hall from Saturday.
 
More than two-thirds of sitting lawmakers need to vote for an impeachment motion to pass. Last week, the first impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol failed to pass as most People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers staged a walkout — with the exception of three members, Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, Kim Sang-wook and Kim Yea-ji.
 
The liberal bloc, led by the DP, has 192 eligible members, meaning at least eight lawmakers from the president's own PPP must break ranks to support the motion.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea martial law impeachment vote National Assembly Lee Ki-heon

