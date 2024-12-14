Elation, dejection at impeachment rallies — in pictures
Published: 14 Dec. 2024, 20:21
Updated: 14 Dec. 2024, 20:25
Protesters holding K-pop lightsticks in front of the National Assembly in western Seoul cheer and smile after the impeachment vote result was announced on Saturday. [NEWS1]
Reactions varied drastically after the National Assembly passed the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol around 5:00 p.m.
Protesters demanding the president's removal cheered outside the National Assembly building in western Seoul, while conservative groups supporting Yoon, gathered in central Seoul, expressed despair and outrage.
Conservative groups plan to continue with their protests until the Supreme Court rules on upholding or rejecting the motion.
Hundreds of thousands of protesters rally in front of the National Assembly in western Seoul on Saturday. About 200,000 protesters gathered for the rally, according to the police. [YONHAP]
Lightsticks with ″Impeach Yoon″ written on them are displayed at a rally demanding Yoon's ousting in front of the National Assembly in western Seoul on Saturday. [YONHAP]
Protesters in front of the National Assembly in western Seoul cheer and smile after the impeachment vote result was announced on Saturday. [CHO YONG-JUN]
Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung waves his hand to the crowd at a rally demanding Yoon's ousting after a speech following the passage of the impeachment motion in western Seoul on Saturday [CHO YONG-JUN]
A protester from a conservative group holds a flyer reading ″President Yoon Suk Yeol's Martial law declaration was just″ during a rally supporting Yoon in central Seoul on Saturday. [NEWS1
Protesters supporting President Yoon Suk Yeol rally in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, on Saturday. About 40,000 participants were gathered, according to the police. [YONHAP]
Protesters from conservative groups supporting Yoon listen to the impeachment vote result with solemn expressions in central Seoul on Saturday. [NEWS1]
