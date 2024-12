Elation, dejection at impeachment rallies — in pictures

Reactions varied drastically after the National Assembly passed the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol around 5:00 p.m.Protesters demanding the president's removal cheered outside the National Assembly building in western Seoul, while conservative groups supporting Yoon, gathered in central Seoul, expressed despair and outrage.Conservative groups plan to continue with their protests until the Supreme Court rules on upholding or rejecting the motion.BY SHIN HA-NEE [ [email protected]