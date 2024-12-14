'Hope is powerful': Assembly speaker urges public to enjoy end of year after impeachment vote
Published: 14 Dec. 2024, 17:53
- LIM JEONG-WON
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik urged citizens to proceed with end-of-the-year gatherings and praised the Korean people’s “earnest desire for democracy, their courage and their dedication” after declaring the passage of the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol over the Dec. 3 martial law decree.
The impeachment of Yoon, which voted on in a plenary session of the National Assembly Saturday, was passed with 204 votes in favor, 85 votes against, three abstentions, and eight invalid votes, with all 300 members of the National Assembly casting a ballot.
“Now, the Constitutional Court will decide whether to uphold the impeachment vote according to constitutional procedures,” said Woo after announcing the results of the vote. “The National Assembly will expedite the appointment of the vacant Constitutional Court justices."
“Democracy is proven by the lives of the people,” said Woo. “Now let’s take one more step forward together, to the next stage.”
“The National Assembly and the government will work together and cooperate so that the people’s livelihoods and daily lives can be stabilized quickly and domestic and international anxiety and concerns will not grow in all areas including the economy, diplomacy and defense,” Woo continued. “I urge government officials to carry out their duties without any hesitation.”
Woo also asked citizens to “proceed with end-of-the-year gatherings that may have been canceled” and voiced concerns for the “small business owners and local economies that are having a very difficult time.”
“The future of Korea and our hopes lie with the people — hope is powerful,” said Woo. “I thank our people.”
