IU and Yuri provide free food for fans attending impeachment rally
Published: 14 Dec. 2024, 10:07 Updated: 14 Dec. 2024, 10:24
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Singers IU and Yuri of girl group Girls' Generation prepared food and hand warmers for members of their fans participating in rallies calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol taking place Saturday.
"We prepared food and hand warmers in hopes that Uaena's frozen hands will be warmed even just a little while they hold their I-Ke at the rallies in this cold weather," IU's agency EDAM Entertainment said on the singer's official fan club on Friday.
Uaena is the name of IU's fan club and I-Ke is the name of the fan club's lightsticks.
EDAM Entertainment prepared for the food and warmers to be picked up at five different cafes and restaurants located near the National Assembly in western Seoul. A total of 200 packets of bread, 200 cups of coffee or drink, 100 packets of tteok (rice cakes) and 200 bowls of gukbap (rice in soup) have been already paid for by the singer's agency.
Anyone who identifies themselves as Uaena can get the food and warmers on a first-come-first-served basis, according to the agency.
Yuri also paid for her fans to pick up gimbap (seaweed rice rolls). Fans can prove themselves by carrying an official Girls' Generation lightstick.
Protesters are actively sharing tips on public restroom locations and places offering food preordered by protest supporters exclusively for rally-goers. One protest supporter is even offering a bus dedicated to assisting parents needing to change their children's diapers.
The National Assembly announced Friday that it will vote on the second impeachment motion against President Yoon at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
BY YOON SO-YEON
