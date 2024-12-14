Koreans around the world stage protests calling for Yoon's impeachment
Published: 14 Dec. 2024, 12:58
Korean citizens and descendants overseas are holding rallies across the globe calling for the ousting of President Yoon Suk Yeol ahead of a second impeachment vote slated for 4 p.m. Saturday in Seoul.
Dozens to hundreds of protestors gathered in London, Berlin, Washington and more on Friday, and plan to organize rallies on Saturday ahead of the impeachment voting as well.
In London, about 300 protesters held a rally in front of the Korean Embassy in Britain, singing K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation's "Into The New World” (2007), a hit track-turned-popular protest song, and chanting “Impeachment right now.”
The UK Candlelight Movement for Korea, an organization consisting of Koreans residing in Britain, issued a statement on Wednesday condemning Yoon’s martial law declaration as “a grave betrayal of the will of the Korean people, as well as a serious violation of constitutional order and the fundamental values of democracy.”
About 400 protestors rallied in Berlin, Germany, that day, singing Christmas carols with altered lyrics calling for the impeachment of Yoon. More protests are to take place on Saturday in major cities across the country, including Hamburg and Frankfurt.
In the United States, some 50 protestors gathered in front of the White House in Washington on Friday. A series of impeachment rallies took place that day, with more planned for Saturday in New York City, Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more.
According to the Global Candlelight Action, protests demanding Yoon’s impeachment have been held or are scheduled to be held in 44 regions across 13 countries — including Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and France — this week as of Thursday.
