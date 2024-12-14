Korea's National Assembly to vote on second impeachment motion today
Published: 14 Dec. 2024, 07:00
-
The National Assembly is set to vote on a second impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“As it is a matter of national importance and gravity, considering the need for thorough discussion within each party and potential delays, we scheduled the plenary session at 4 p.m.," the spokesperson for National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik said Friday.
To pass, the impeachment motion requires a two-thirds majority in the 300-member National Assembly, or 200 votes. The liberal bloc, led by the Democratic Party (DP), holds 192 eligible members, meaning at least eight lawmakers from the president's People Power Party (PPP) must break ranks to support the motion.
The vote will be conducted by secret ballot, raising the possibility of defections from the PPP.
During last Saturday’s vote on the first impeachment motion, most PPP lawmakers staged a walkout, leaving only three members — Ahn Cheol-soo, Kim Sang-wook and Kim Yea-ji — to participate.
PPP floor leader Rep. Kweon Seong-dong said the party will hold a general meeting ahead of Saturday's vote to discuss whether to maintain official opposition to the impeachment motion and to allow members to vote freely.
As of Friday, seven PPP lawmakers had publicly declared their intention to support impeachment.
“I will vote in favor of impeachment on Saturday, and I know several colleagues who feel the same way," a PPP lawmaker, aligned with party leader Han Dong-hoon, told the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, anonymously on Friday.
The growing dissent within the PPP is attributed to Han's sudden endorsement of impeachment on Thursday and the backlash against Yoon’s same-day address, where he defended his failed attempt to impose martial law last week.
Even Rep. Kweon acknowledged that "many expect" more than eight lawmakers to vote in favor.
The liberal bloc filed the second impeachment motion on Friday afternoon, focusing on the unconstitutional nature of the president's short-lived martial law declaration.
The second motion has omitted earlier accusations that were made in the first attempt, filed on Dec. 4. These included first lady Kim Keon Hee’s alleged stock manipulation and interference in election nominations through a power broker, as well as criticisms of Yoon’s "value diplomacy," which has been seen as dismissive of China and Russia while favoring Japan.
