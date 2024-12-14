 Massive rally planned in Seoul ahead of Yoon's impeachment vote
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Massive rally planned in Seoul ahead of Yoon's impeachment vote

Published: 14 Dec. 2024, 10:48 Updated: 14 Dec. 2024, 13:19
A protester holds a placard that says "Arrest the rebellion leader Yoon Suk Yeol" during a rally to demand President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in western Seoul on Wednesday. [AP/YONHAP]

A protester holds a placard that says "Arrest the rebellion leader Yoon Suk Yeol" during a rally to demand President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in western Seoul on Wednesday. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Ahead of a second impeachment vote slated for 4 p.m. Saturday, another massive rally demanding the ousting of President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to take place in front of the National Assembly building in western Seoul.
 
The protest, organized by a coalition of some 1,500 civic organizations, is expected to draw about 200,000 participants, according to the organizer's notification to the police.
 

Related Article

The main rally will begin at 3 p.m., while some organizations, including the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, will hold preliminary rallies and events in the surrounding areas beforehand.
 
Seoul’s education authorities issued public notices to schools on Friday, outlining safety measures to prevent crowd accidents during rallies. With the final exam period over at most high schools as of Friday, the number of students taking part in rallies is expected to increase compared to the previous week. Authorities reportedly estimated that some 5,000 students will take part.
 
Meanwhile, conservative organizations will also hold rallies in support of the president in central Seoul. Organizers estimated that some 30,000 protestors would attend.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Martial law

More in Politics

Music industry sings same song as nation with call for impeachment

Koreans around the world stage protests calling for Yoon's impeachment

LIVE: Korea's National Assembly to vote on presidential impeachment, again

Massive rally planned in Seoul ahead of Yoon's impeachment vote

IU and Yuri provide free food for fans attending impeachment rally

Related Stories

Prosecution arrests chief of Capital Defense Command

White House in contact with Korean government after martial law declaration

'Get a ticket to Thailand': Foreigners react to martial law chaos in Korea

Korean businesses on high alert as brief martial law spurs market turmoil

Transcript: President Yoon Suk Yeol’s speech to declare emergency martial law

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)