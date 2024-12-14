Massive rally planned in Seoul ahead of Yoon's impeachment vote
Published: 14 Dec. 2024, 10:48 Updated: 14 Dec. 2024, 13:19
Ahead of a second impeachment vote slated for 4 p.m. Saturday, another massive rally demanding the ousting of President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to take place in front of the National Assembly building in western Seoul.
The protest, organized by a coalition of some 1,500 civic organizations, is expected to draw about 200,000 participants, according to the organizer's notification to the police.
The main rally will begin at 3 p.m., while some organizations, including the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, will hold preliminary rallies and events in the surrounding areas beforehand.
Seoul’s education authorities issued public notices to schools on Friday, outlining safety measures to prevent crowd accidents during rallies. With the final exam period over at most high schools as of Friday, the number of students taking part in rallies is expected to increase compared to the previous week. Authorities reportedly estimated that some 5,000 students will take part.
Meanwhile, conservative organizations will also hold rallies in support of the president in central Seoul. Organizers estimated that some 30,000 protestors would attend.
