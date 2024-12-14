NewJeans members set up new Instagram account, buy food for rally-goers
Published: 14 Dec. 2024, 16:38 Updated: 14 Dec. 2024, 16:44
- YOON SO-YEON
Members of girl group NewJeans set up their own Instagram account separate from the official account managed by the group's agency ADOR. The first post they uploaded was "a small gift" to the fans taking part in the rally calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The NewJeans members uploaded a post containing information about free food and drinks they have already paid for around the National Assembly neighborhood in western Seoul. The food included 110 rolls of gimbap (seaweed rice rolls), 250 drinks and 200 bowls of different types of hot soup with rice.
"Anyone with a K-pop lightstick can pick them up, regardless of which artist it's for," read the post.
The five members also uploaded video messages through Instagram story.
"Korea is really cold. We prepared warm food for you so we hope you keep yourself full," the members said. "We're watching everything. We see that so many idols fans are making an effort, not just the Bunnies. We support you. We hope you stay safe."
The post and story were uploaded on a newly-made Instagram account under the handle @jeanzforfree. It had garnered over 274,000 followers as of Saturday at 4 p.m.
NewJeans' official Instagram account, @newjeans_official, still uploads official photographs that the members have taken as part of the group's activities.
The five singers announced on Nov. 28 that they have ended their contracts with ADOR but that they will continue official activities that have been scheduled for them by the company.
