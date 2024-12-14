PPP maintains opposition to impeachment, but lawmakers can vote freely
Published: 14 Dec. 2024, 16:02
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
The People Power Party (PPP) has decided to maintain its party platform to reject the second National Assembly impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol, the party announced after a meeting of lawmakers Saturday just minutes before the vote.
However, the PPP decided to allow its lawmakers to vote freely, floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said.
“I personally propose that lawmakers attend the vote, as that would demonstrate an upright attitude to the people,” said Kweon during the meeting Saturday.
It still remains uncertain whether the party position will be adhered to. So far, seven PPP lawmakers have publicly expressed their support for the impeachment of Yoon, including Reps. Ahn Cheol-soo and Kim Yea-ji, who voted in favor in the first impeachment vote last week.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)