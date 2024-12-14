PPP unlikely to change official opposition to impeachment: Floor leader
Published: 14 Dec. 2024, 15:00
- LIM JEONG-WON
The position of the People Power Party (PPP) to oppose the second impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol is not likely to change, PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said Saturday afternoon ahead of the National Assembly vote.
“We will discuss the party position and whether to participate in the vote until 3:40 to 4 p.m., and then proceed with the process of gathering a consensus," said Kweon at the National Assembly on Saturday. "As of now, there is little chance that the party position will change.”
Kweon previously said on Friday that the party will hold a general meeting ahead of Saturday's vote to discuss whether to maintain the official opposition to the impeachment motion or to allow members to vote freely.
As of Friday, seven PPP lawmakers had publicly declared their intention to support impeachment. At least eight PPP lawmakers need to vote in favor of the impeachment motion for it to pass, as yea votes from two-thirds of the National Assembly are needed.
