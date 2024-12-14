 PPP unlikely to change official opposition to impeachment: Floor leader
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

PPP unlikely to change official opposition to impeachment: Floor leader

Published: 14 Dec. 2024, 15:00
People Power Party (PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong enters the National Assembly building on Saturday. [YONHAP]

People Power Party (PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong enters the National Assembly building on Saturday. [YONHAP]

 
The position of the People Power Party (PPP) to oppose the second impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol is not likely to change, PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said Saturday afternoon ahead of the National Assembly vote.
 
“We will discuss the party position and whether to participate in the vote until 3:40 to 4 p.m., and then proceed with the process of gathering a consensus," said Kweon at the National Assembly on Saturday. "As of now, there is little chance that the party position will change.”
 

Related Article

Kweon previously said on Friday that the party will hold a general meeting ahead of Saturday's vote to discuss whether to maintain the official opposition to the impeachment motion or to allow members to vote freely.
 
As of Friday, seven PPP lawmakers had publicly declared their intention to support impeachment. At least eight PPP lawmakers need to vote in favor of the impeachment motion for it to pass, as yea votes from two-thirds of the National Assembly are needed.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea martial law PPP impeachment vote Kweon Seong-dong

More in Politics

'Hope is powerful': Assembly speaker urges public to enjoy end of year after impeachment vote

Finance minister to call emergency meeting after impeachment vote

President Yoon just got impeached. Now what?

Who is Yoon Suk Yeol, the prosecutor president facing impeachment?

President Yoon Suk Yeol impeached

Related Stories

Vote on second Yoon impeachment motion to be held on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Impeachment only way to protect Korea's democracy, PPP leader says

Korea's National Assembly to vote on second impeachment motion today

PPP maintains opposition to impeachment, but lawmakers can vote freely

The PPP’s clown car act
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)