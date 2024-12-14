 Prosecution arrests chief of Capital Defense Command
Prosecution arrests chief of Capital Defense Command

Published: 14 Dec. 2024, 09:22 Updated: 14 Dec. 2024, 10:13
Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, the chief of the Capital Defense Command, speaks during a parliamentary audit at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Tuesday. [YONHAP]

Prosecutors on Friday arrested Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, the chief of the Capital Defense Command, as part of their ongoing investigation into his alleged involvement in President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law.
 
"The commander was arrested this evening under a warrant," the prosecution said.
 

Lee, who had previously been hit with a travel ban, is accused of ordering the deployment of martial law troops to the National Assembly building after Yoon's declaration on Dec. 3.
 
Several military commanders are currently under investigation in connection with the military's role in enforcing martial law, which was soon lifted by the parliament.
 
Lee is the third high-ranking commander to be arrested, following the detentions of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and Defense Counterintelligence Command chief Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung.
 
Prosecutors plan to seek a separate warrant to formally detain Lee within 48 hours.

Yonhap
tags Korea Martial Law

