 Yoon vows to 'never give up,' touts achievements in post-impeachment address
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Yoon vows to 'never give up,' touts achievements in post-impeachment address

Published: 14 Dec. 2024, 18:52
President Yoon Suk Yeol bows his ahead as he gives a public address at his residence in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, Saturday, after the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against him. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

President Yoon Suk Yeol bows his ahead as he gives a public address at his residence in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, Saturday, after the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against him. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

President Yoon Suk Yeol underscored that he will "never give up" in his first public address after the National Assembly voted to impeach him over his botched martial law declaration on Dec. 3.
 
"Dear citizens, as I watched the impeachment motion pass in the National Assembly today, I was reminded of June 29, 2021, when I first declared my entry into politics," Yoon said around an hour after the parliamentary motion passed.
 
"I may be stopping for a moment now, but the journey toward the future that I have walked along with the people for the past two and a half years should never stop," Yoon said. "I will never give up. I will carry with me all the criticisms, encouragement and support directed toward me, and I will continue to do my utmost for the country until the very last moment."
 
Yoon didn't offer an apology in the address.
 
Instead, he recalled his various achievements, including his major reform plans, in economy and diplomacy.
 

Related Article

He said that "liberal democracy and rule of law in this country were in ruins" at the time he chose to enter politics, and said "since then, I have not taken a moment off and poured all my energy into my work."
 
"I worked night and day to restore South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation and expand the horizons of global diplomacy," Yoon said. "When I traveled the world with the title of Korea's No. 1 salesperson and achieved results, I felt an indescribable sense of fulfillment."
 
He continued, "As Korea's international status rose and our security and economy grew stronger, I forgot my fatigue."
 
He noted, "Now, after this arduous yet happy journey, which was difficult but rewarding, I must temporarily pause. It is frustrating to think that all past efforts may have been in vain."
 
Yoon asked public officials to "maintain their positions without hesitation and fulfill their responsibilities" during difficult times.
 
He called on everyone to work together "centered around the acting president" and "do their best to protect the safety and happiness of the people."
 
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo became acting president following Yoon's impeachment and suspension from duties in accordance with the Constitution.
 
Yoon called on the political world to "pay attention and make efforts to improve the political culture and system" from one of confrontation to one of "deliberation and consideration."

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
tags Korea Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment

More in Politics

Elation, dejection at impeachment rallies — in pictures

As new acting president, prime minister orders gov't to remain vigilant

Chimes of freedom ring as protest turns into party on passage of impeachment

Yoon vows to 'never give up,' touts achievements in post-impeachment address

'Hope is powerful': Assembly speaker urges public to enjoy end of year after impeachment vote

Related Stories

Impeachment vote to take place Saturday at 4 p.m. to 'prevent potential clashes'

It's not over yet

Possibility of Yoon's ousting grows as at least 7 PPP lawmakers say they will vote for impeachment

Yoon recounts night of martial law. Military testimonies tell a different story.

Opposition parties submit impeachment bill against Yoon

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)