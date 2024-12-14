Yoon vows to 'never give up,' touts achievements in post-impeachment address
"Dear citizens, as I watched the impeachment motion pass in the National Assembly today, I was reminded of June 29, 2021, when I first declared my entry into politics," Yoon said around an hour after the parliamentary motion passed.
"I may be stopping for a moment now, but the journey toward the future that I have walked along with the people for the past two and a half years should never stop," Yoon said. "I will never give up. I will carry with me all the criticisms, encouragement and support directed toward me, and I will continue to do my utmost for the country until the very last moment."
Yoon didn't offer an apology in the address.
Instead, he recalled his various achievements, including his major reform plans, in economy and diplomacy.
He said that "liberal democracy and rule of law in this country were in ruins" at the time he chose to enter politics, and said "since then, I have not taken a moment off and poured all my energy into my work."
"I worked night and day to restore South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation and expand the horizons of global diplomacy," Yoon said. "When I traveled the world with the title of Korea's No. 1 salesperson and achieved results, I felt an indescribable sense of fulfillment."
He continued, "As Korea's international status rose and our security and economy grew stronger, I forgot my fatigue."
He noted, "Now, after this arduous yet happy journey, which was difficult but rewarding, I must temporarily pause. It is frustrating to think that all past efforts may have been in vain."
Yoon asked public officials to "maintain their positions without hesitation and fulfill their responsibilities" during difficult times.
He called on everyone to work together "centered around the acting president" and "do their best to protect the safety and happiness of the people."
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo became acting president following Yoon's impeachment and suspension from duties in accordance with the Constitution.
Yoon called on the political world to "pay attention and make efforts to improve the political culture and system" from one of confrontation to one of "deliberation and consideration."
