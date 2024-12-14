 Korea reports new avian influenza case at regional farm
Published: 14 Dec. 2024, 09:27 Updated: 14 Dec. 2024, 10:14
Officials block the entrance of a chicken farm in Incheon's Ganghwa County where the season's third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed on Nov. 18. [YONHAP]. [YONHAP]

Korea has confirmed its 10th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza for the season at a regional farm, authorities said Friday.
 
The latest case was detected at a duck farm in Buan, North Jeolla, where 22,000 ducks were being raised, according to the authorities.
 

To prevent further spread, officials are currently controlling access to the farm to carry out investigations, while culling the affected ducks.
 
They will also conduct thorough inspections on 40 poultry farms in the area, the authorities added.

