Korea reports new avian influenza case at regional farm

Korea has confirmed its 10th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza for the season at a regional farm, authorities said Friday.The latest case was detected at a duck farm in Buan, North Jeolla, where 22,000 ducks were being raised, according to the authorities.To prevent further spread, officials are currently controlling access to the farm to carry out investigations, while culling the affected ducks.They will also conduct thorough inspections on 40 poultry farms in the area, the authorities added.Yonhap