Subways skipping National Assembly, Yeouido stations as protester numbers swell
Published: 14 Dec. 2024, 15:04
- LIM JEONG-WON
Subway trains are skipping National Assembly Station and Yeouido Station as crowds in nearby areas are increasing ahead of the second parliamentary vote to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.
As of 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Seoul Metro Line 9 announced that trains will be passing the two stations without stopping as crowds flock to a rally in front of parliament in Yeouido, western Seoul.
Unofficial police estimates state that around 85,000 people have gathered at a rally in front of the National Assembly building as of 2:30 p.m.
