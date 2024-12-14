Today's fortune: Dec. 14, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: west1936: A day to give more than you receive.1948: Kindness given to others will return as blessings.1960: Do not hold back on giving compliments.1972: Helping one another is the essence of humanity.1984: Avoid letting trivial matters hurt your feelings.1996: Echo the words of others to show agreement.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: tolerantLucky direction: east1937: Avoid clinging solely to the old ways.1949: Broaden your perspective and show tolerance.1961: Strive to understand the younger generation.1973: Overlook minor faults instead of pointing them out.1985: Refrain from belittling elders by labeling them as outdated.1997: Consider situations from the other person’s point of view.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: east1938: There may be a joyous occasion in the family.1950: Family harmony is the foundation of happiness.1962: Your home might become bustling with visitors.1974: Good events often draw large gatherings.1986: The more, the merrier.1998: Hearts and minds may connect deeply.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: south1939: Save your words and open your wallet instead.1951: Life for everyone is more similar than it seems.1963: A little praise can motivate someone greatly.1975: Too many leaders can derail progress.1987: Other people's possessions may seem better than your own.1999: Do not envy others.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: understandingLucky direction: north1940: Observe quietly without interfering.1952: Life’s struggles are universally similar.1964: The outcome may remain the same regardless of your choice.1976: Join efforts with others for mutual success.1988: Seek advice from your superiors.2000: You may develop an interest in someone older.Wealth: excessiveHealth: cautiousLove: conflictedLucky direction: south1941: Refrain from getting involved or interfering.1953: Avoid setting expectations or harboring desires.1965: Hide your disappointment even if it arises.1977: Disputes with your partner may be short-lived.1989: Quietly focus on your tasks.2001: Manage your emotions carefully.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: happyLucky direction: north1942: You may find joy in multiple things today.1954: A celebration might take place in your family.1966: Today is always the best day to cherish.1978: Laughter may fill your home.1990: Your life may feel abundantly filled with happiness.2002: Fortune and luck may favor you.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: west1943: Every finger you bite hurts equally.1955: Helping others is the natural way of life.1967: If you’ve received, be ready to give back.1979: Be generous when contributing to celebrations.1991: Wear bright and warm clothes when going out.2003: You may achieve partial success today.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: socialLucky direction: east1944: You may hear news from relatives.1956: You could host or attend an invitation.1968: Plan an outing with your spouse or meet friends.1980: Expect a delightful meeting or gathering.1992: Spend time with friends or go on a date.2004: You may have an enjoyable meeting or social activity.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1945: You may receive a gift or enjoy a treat.1957: You might celebrate or congratulate someone.1969: Expect joyful spending on something pleasant.1981: Go shopping or have a family outing.1993: Enjoy a date or watch a cultural performance.2005: Your financial luck may improve.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: passionateLucky direction: south1946: Youthful at heart, you feel like you’re 18 again.1958: Age is just a number — life begins now.1970: Juggle multiple tasks, but beware of overexertion.1982: Focus on safety over speed when driving.1994: Love grows stronger with passion.2006: Live with confidence and determination.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: completeLucky direction: west1935: You may feel the urge to give even a little.1947: A person or thing may deeply resonate with you.1959: Show extra care and affection to your spouse.1971: Be generous, even to those you dislike.1983: The bonds of family may strengthen.1995: Recharge your “love battery.”2007: Focus on studies rather than romance.