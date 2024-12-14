Today's fortune: Dec. 14, 2024
Published: 14 Dec. 2024, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 (Nov. 14 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: west
1936: A day to give more than you receive.
1948: Kindness given to others will return as blessings.
1960: Do not hold back on giving compliments.
1972: Helping one another is the essence of humanity.
1984: Avoid letting trivial matters hurt your feelings.
1996: Echo the words of others to show agreement.
Ox
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: tolerant
Lucky direction: east
1937: Avoid clinging solely to the old ways.
1949: Broaden your perspective and show tolerance.
1961: Strive to understand the younger generation.
1973: Overlook minor faults instead of pointing them out.
1985: Refrain from belittling elders by labeling them as outdated.
1997: Consider situations from the other person’s point of view.
Tiger
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: east
1938: There may be a joyous occasion in the family.
1950: Family harmony is the foundation of happiness.
1962: Your home might become bustling with visitors.
1974: Good events often draw large gatherings.
1986: The more, the merrier.
1998: Hearts and minds may connect deeply.
Rabbit
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: south
1939: Save your words and open your wallet instead.
1951: Life for everyone is more similar than it seems.
1963: A little praise can motivate someone greatly.
1975: Too many leaders can derail progress.
1987: Other people's possessions may seem better than your own.
1999: Do not envy others.
Dragon
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: understanding
Lucky direction: north
1940: Observe quietly without interfering.
1952: Life’s struggles are universally similar.
1964: The outcome may remain the same regardless of your choice.
1976: Join efforts with others for mutual success.
1988: Seek advice from your superiors.
2000: You may develop an interest in someone older.
Snake
Wealth: excessive
Health: cautious
Love: conflicted
Lucky direction: south
1941: Refrain from getting involved or interfering.
1953: Avoid setting expectations or harboring desires.
1965: Hide your disappointment even if it arises.
1977: Disputes with your partner may be short-lived.
1989: Quietly focus on your tasks.
2001: Manage your emotions carefully.
Horse
Wealth: steady
Health: healthy
Love: happy
Lucky direction: north
1942: You may find joy in multiple things today.
1954: A celebration might take place in your family.
1966: Today is always the best day to cherish.
1978: Laughter may fill your home.
1990: Your life may feel abundantly filled with happiness.
2002: Fortune and luck may favor you.
Sheep
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: west
1943: Every finger you bite hurts equally.
1955: Helping others is the natural way of life.
1967: If you’ve received, be ready to give back.
1979: Be generous when contributing to celebrations.
1991: Wear bright and warm clothes when going out.
2003: You may achieve partial success today.
Monkey
Wealth: steady
Health: healthy
Love: social
Lucky direction: east
1944: You may hear news from relatives.
1956: You could host or attend an invitation.
1968: Plan an outing with your spouse or meet friends.
1980: Expect a delightful meeting or gathering.
1992: Spend time with friends or go on a date.
2004: You may have an enjoyable meeting or social activity.
Rooster
Wealth: steady
Health: healthy
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1945: You may receive a gift or enjoy a treat.
1957: You might celebrate or congratulate someone.
1969: Expect joyful spending on something pleasant.
1981: Go shopping or have a family outing.
1993: Enjoy a date or watch a cultural performance.
2005: Your financial luck may improve.
Dog
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: south
1946: Youthful at heart, you feel like you’re 18 again.
1958: Age is just a number — life begins now.
1970: Juggle multiple tasks, but beware of overexertion.
1982: Focus on safety over speed when driving.
1994: Love grows stronger with passion.
2006: Live with confidence and determination.
Pig
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: complete
Lucky direction: west
1935: You may feel the urge to give even a little.
1947: A person or thing may deeply resonate with you.
1959: Show extra care and affection to your spouse.
1971: Be generous, even to those you dislike.
1983: The bonds of family may strengthen.
1995: Recharge your “love battery.”
2007: Focus on studies rather than romance.
