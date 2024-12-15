Maeil milk products recalled due to contamination concerns

Music content association considers excluding artists, labels involved in tampering from data

Hyundai Motor chief pinpoints Singapore as next automation frontier

Energy company Aramco claims it can still save the planet

Science ministry to invest $1.9 billion for climate change

Related Stories

Concerns that ‘milkflation’ could further sour cost of living

Seoul Milk prices to increase some 6 percent next week

Korean dairy industry down in the dumps as Purmil readies to bow out

Companies try to feed rising demand for protein

Disagreements continue over price of raw milk