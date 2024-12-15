Maeil milk products recalled due to contamination concerns
Published: 15 Dec. 2024, 14:41 Updated: 15 Dec. 2024, 14:46
Maeil Dairies decided to withdraw sales of its sterilized milk after "wash water" was mixed into some of its products, the company said Friday.
The withdrawal is limited to Maeil Milk Original in 200 milliliters (6.76 fluid ounces) cantons, with an expiry date of Feb. 16, 2025, produced at the company’s Gwangju factory.
“A very small number of products had wash water mixed [during the production] after a workplace mistake caused during factory equipment cleaning process,” Maeil Dairies’ statement released on the company’s website on Friday said.
“Therefore we have preemptively decided to voluntarily withdraw the products.”
Maeil Dairies did not provide details on the number of affected milk produced or the type of cleaning agent mixed into the product.
“Other products manufactured in the same production line had no issues upon further inspections,” the company said, adding that the “production monitoring process has been strengthened.”
