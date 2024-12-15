 Maeil milk products recalled due to contamination concerns
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Maeil milk products recalled due to contamination concerns

Published: 15 Dec. 2024, 14:41 Updated: 15 Dec. 2024, 14:46
Maeil Dairies' notice was uploaded to the company's website on Friday, regarding the withdrawal of sales of their milk that had ″wash water″ mixed during production. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Maeil Dairies' notice was uploaded to the company's website on Friday, regarding the withdrawal of sales of their milk that had ″wash water″ mixed during production. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Maeil Dairies decided to withdraw sales of its sterilized milk after "wash water" was mixed into some of its products, the company said Friday.
 
The withdrawal is limited to Maeil Milk Original in 200 milliliters (6.76 fluid ounces) cantons, with an expiry date of Feb. 16, 2025, produced at the company’s Gwangju factory.
 
“A very small number of products had wash water mixed [during the production] after a workplace mistake caused during factory equipment cleaning process,” Maeil Dairies’ statement released on the company’s website on Friday said.
 
“Therefore we have preemptively decided to voluntarily withdraw the products.”
 
Maeil Dairies did not provide details on the number of affected milk produced or the type of cleaning agent mixed into the product.
 
“Other products manufactured in the same production line had no issues upon further inspections,” the company said, adding that the “production monitoring process has been strengthened.” 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags maeil dairies milk

More in Industry

Science ministry to invest $1.9 billion for climate change

Energy company Aramco claims it can still save the planet

Maeil milk products recalled due to contamination concerns

Hyundai Motor chief pinpoints Singapore as next automation frontier

Music content association considers excluding artists, labels involved in tampering from data

Related Stories

Concerns that ‘milkflation’ could further sour cost of living

Seoul Milk prices to increase some 6 percent next week

Korean dairy industry down in the dumps as Purmil readies to bow out

Companies try to feed rising demand for protein

Disagreements continue over price of raw milk
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)