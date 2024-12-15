Energy company Aramco claims it can still save the planet
Published: 15 Dec. 2024, 15:00
-
KIM JU-YEON
[INTERVIEW]
Aramco Korea and the Seoul government are tackling plastic waste one baseball stadium at a time.
An estimated 3,444 tons of waste are thrown away at baseball arenas in Korea annually, according to the Ministry of Environment. The two first teamed up to reduce that amount by introducing reusable food containers at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in April. After holding food purchased from vendors at the ballpark, the bright pink cups and bowls are collected, then thoroughly washed for continuous use. Next year, they'll be rolling out at Gocheok Sky Dome.
The environmental, social and governance (ESG) campaign has been a standout project for Aramco Korea, the producer of the food vessels. They were so popular, in fact, that 30 percent were pocketed as souvenirs and not returned this year, according to Aramco Korea.
Aramco Korea, the Korean subsidiary of the energy giant, produced 100,000 reusable containers for the April to November baseball season. The project aims to eliminate 24 tons of plastic waste that would otherwise have been used, based on data from 2021 that showed 86.7 tons of waste thrown away at Jamsil Stadium during the period.
Following its success in the southern Seoul arena, Aramco Korea will now expand the project to Korea's largest baseball stadium, Aramco Asia Korea Acting Representative Director Khalid Radi told the Korea JoongAng Daily in an interview on Nov. 18 at the company's offices in Yeouido, western Seoul. But Aramco’s ambitions don't stop at sports; it’s got other community initiatives brewing, including self-sufficiency centers.
The global energy and chemical company already has a large reach in Korea's economy. It’s the country's top crude oil supplier, accounting for around one third of the country’s imported crude oil. It also owns a controlling stake in refiner S-Oil and a 17 percent stake in HD Hyundai Oilbank and invests in the low-carbon hydrogen, ammonia and shipbuilding sectors. The company made its largest-ever investment in the country through its $7 billion Shaheen petrochemical project last year.
Aramco Korea outlined its future ESG plans in an email interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily. The answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Q. Can you explain the philosophy behind Aramco Korea’s flagship citizenship initiatives, including “The Multiuse Plastic Tray Program?”
A. Our initiatives are intended to align with local priorities. For example, following the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s “Zero Waste Seoul” campaign, which aims to significantly reduce single-use plastics, Aramco Korea partnered with the government to help minimize plastic waste. Approximately 700,000 baseball fans at Jamsil Baseball Stadium used reusable food trays during the second and third quarters of this year. This initiative helps reduce plastic waste while engaging the public in sustainability practices.
We’ve launched several flagship initiatives in Korea. One example is the Aramco Coding School, which has provided coding education to underprivileged students in Seoul, Ulsan, and Daejeon since 2020. Building on this, we hosted the “Aramco Coding Hackathon” and the “Aramco Coding World Cup” in 2023, which aim to inspire more than 1,000 students’ interest in technology and coding.
Additionally, our Plastic Recycling Program and “Safer Routes to School” initiative in Ulsan have produced tangible results for the local community. Through the Plastic Recycling Program, we repurposed 28 tons of plastic waste into 54 eco-friendly benches, outdoor tables, and sunbeds, which were installed at the Taehwagang National Garden. As one of Korea’s two national gardens, Taehwagang attracts 5 million visitors annually. In our “Safer Routes to School” initiative, we installed speed limit displays and yellow carpets in school zones while conducting safety campaigns to raise awareness among students of pedestrian safety.
The “Multiuse Plastic Food Tray Program” aligns with our corporate citizenship philosophy by reducing plastic waste and benefiting the local community. Through close collaboration with local governments and other key stakeholders, Aramco Korea strives to make lasting, impactful contributions that align with local sustainability needs and goals.
What motivated Aramco Korea to support an environmental program like this? Why focus on recycling, and why a baseball stadium?
Our decision to support environmental programs, particularly those centered on recycling, stems from the global need to address the issue of plastic waste, which is often generated at large venues such as baseball stadiums.
This initiative is especially relevant now, as the number of Korean baseball fans has reached an unprecedented 10 million this year, the highest in Korea’s baseball history. With attendance at Jamsil Baseball Stadium rising from 2.17 million in 2023 to 2.22 million as of August 2024, we anticipated a corresponding increase in single-use plastics and other waste. By introducing reusable food trays, we’ve taken proactive steps to reduce this waste and promote sustainable practices at one of Korea’s most popular sport events.
While plastic plays a critical role in modern society, its improper disposal can harm the environment. That’s why responsible waste management — through recycling and recovery within a circular economy — is essential. This is reflected in our Plastic Recycling Program, launched in Ulsan in 2023, wherein we transformed 28 tons of plastic waste into 54 eco-friendly benches, outdoor tables, and sunbeds, which were installed at Taehwagang National Garden, benefiting the community.
Through this initiative at Jamsil Baseball Stadium, we aim not only to manage waste effectively, but also to raise awareness of sustainability among fans and the broader community. Supporting programs like this underscores the importance of recycling and demonstrates how businesses can contribute to creating a more sustainable future.
How do you assess the success of this program so far? How do you measure the impact of Aramco Korea’s efforts on the community and the environment?
We measure the success of the program using several key performance indicators. One of the primary goals is to reduce plastic waste by approximately 24 tons annually. Since the launch of the program in April 2024, we have successfully cleaned and reused multiuse food containers around 700,000 times. We are optimistic that by the end of the year, the consistent use of these trays will help curb reliance on single-use plastics.
Beyond the tangible reduction in waste, the program has also been instrumental in raising public awareness around responsible plastic consumption. By promoting environmentally sustainable habits, we’re encouraging a shift toward long-term environmental responsibility among Seoul’s residents.
What are the future goals for Aramco Korea’s citizenship programs? Are there any plans to expand this program further?
Aramco Korea’s citizenship strategy is focused on creating long-term, sustainable impact rather than short-term results. We believe that for any social contribution to be meaningful, it must be implemented with a medium- to long-term vision in mind.
Building on the success of our initiatives at Jamsil Baseball Stadium, we plan to expand the “Multiuse Plastic Food Tray Program” to Gocheok Sky Dome, another major baseball venue in Seoul, starting next year. Gocheok Sky Dome is a perfect extension of our sustainability efforts, as it generates significant plastic waste as well. We will collaborate closely with key stakeholders such as the Kiwoom Heroes, a baseball team who play their home games at Gocheok Sky Dome, and the Seoul Facilities Corporation, which manages food and beverage venues.
While our current focus is on reducing plastic waste in baseball stadiums, our long-term goal is to expand these initiatives beyond sports arenas. We plan to work with various local organizations, including the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Association of Self-Sufficiency Promotion Centers, to broaden the reach and impact of our sustainability programs and benefit a wider range of communities.
BY KIM JU-YEON
