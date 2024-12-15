Science ministry to invest $1.9 billion for climate change

The Korean government will invest 2.7 trillion won ($1.9 billion) in developing technologies aimed at tackling climate change next year, the Ministry of Science and ICT said Sunday.The figure marks a 3.9 percent increase from the 2.6 trillion-won investment into the scheme in 2024, according to the science ministry.The investment comes as part of the government's 10-year plan to advance science technologies by 2032 to respond to global warming.Korea has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from the 2018 levels by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.Next year's budget will be used for developing core technologies for renewable energy, such as next-generation solar batteries and massive floating wind power systems and advancing carbon neutrality technologies, including the next-generation nuclear power system and hydrogen power.The government will also work to analyze the vulnerability of the forest and marine areas and the broader ecosystem to climate change and devise measures for the stable production of food.Yonhap