Han Duck-soo, U.S. President Biden reaffirm 'ironclad' alliance during phone call Sunday
Published: 15 Dec. 2024, 12:29 Updated: 15 Dec. 2024, 12:55
Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday morning, in which the two discussed Korea’s domestic situation and reaffirmed the solid bilateral alliance.
During the phone conversation at around 7:15 a.m., Han informed Biden that state governance would be strictly abided by the law and the Constitution, and the South Korea-U.S. alliance would remain sturdy.
The talk marks the first time the U.S. President conversed with new Korean acting president after the National Assembly impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday evening.
Acting South Korean President Han noted to Biden that reinforcing a bilateral collective defense posture against North Korea’s nuclear threat is highly important in a situation where Russia and North Korea are strengthening their military partnership.
In return, Biden thanked Han for explaining Seoul’s domestic situation and said he trusts Korea’s democracy, noting its resilience. He also said the ironclad Korea-U.S. alliance will remain unchanged and added that Washington will put effort into developing the bilateral alliance and trilateral cooperation with Korea, Japan and the United States.
Han expressed gratitude to Biden for his contribution and endeavor to develop the bilateral alliance and trilateral cooperation. Biden noted his continuing support for advancing the Korea-U.S. alliance.
Han became an acting president after Yoon was suspended from his presidential duties as a result of parliamentary impeachment.
