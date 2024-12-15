 Police claim about 1,500 soldiers mobilized for Yoon's martial law
Police claim about 1,500 soldiers mobilized for Yoon's martial law

Published: 15 Dec. 2024, 18:21 Updated: 15 Dec. 2024, 18:56
Martial law forces walk in a compound of the National Assembly in western Seoul on Dec. 4, a few hours after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law. [JEON MIN-KYU]

Police have confirmed Sunday that around 1,500 military soldiers were mobilized in the imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.  
 
In a statement released by the special investigation unit under the National Police agency’s National Office of Investigation (NOI), police have verified that some 1,500 military soldiers from the Ministry of National Defense, Army, Capital Defense Command, Special Warfare Command, Defense Counterintelligence Command and the Defense Intelligence Command were deployed.   
 
Police said the agency has investigated 43 active soldiers including Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su and Defense Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho.  
 
A police official said "the number includes rank and file soldiers and it can grow as the investigation continues," according to a report from local broadcaster KBS. 
 
The NOI is conducting an investigation on ministers who attended a Cabinet meeting which was held before President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration late in the evening of Dec. 3.  
 
Police have investigated Justice Minister Park Sung-jae and Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong, who have both faced suspension for their roles on Dec. 3. Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung is set to attend a police questioning session on Sunday.
 
The police agency has been questioning senior police officers involved in the Dec.3 martial law imposition and also reviewing a wide range of measures to probe Yoon through warrants for telecommunication records and search and seizure of the presidential residence.
 
Update, Dec. 15: Added details about the police investigation. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
