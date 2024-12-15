DP leader calls for joint consultative governing body, urges swift court ruling on Yoon's impeachment
Published: 15 Dec. 2024, 17:13 Updated: 15 Dec. 2024, 18:29
- MICHAEL LEE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Liberal Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung on Sunday called for a joint consultative body of lawmakers and government ministers to run South Korea while urging the Constitutional Court to issue a timely ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment for declaring martial law.
Speaking at a press conference a day after the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against the president, Lee promised the DP “will actively cooperate with all political parties to stabilize state affairs and recover international trust” in order to build a “new” political order.
Lee called on the Constitutional Court to act “swiftly” to finalize Yoon’s removal from office, which he argued is the only way to mitigate political turmoil.
“We have only just overcome one challenge,” Lee said referencing Yoon’s suspension from office, adding that “a mountain of tasks remains ahead” of the country, which faces deep political polarization, a chronically low birth rate, a rapidly aging population, sluggish economic growth and rising security threats tied to North Korean military cooperation with Russia.
The Constitutional Court has 180 days to decide whether to approve or overrule the National Assembly’s impeachment motion against the president. If the court sides with the legislature, a new president must be elected within 60 days.
In an apparent effort to reassure the public, Lee argued that the political challenges faced by South Korea are “not structural” and promised that the country will “certainly surmount this crisis, as it must.”
Lee added his party would not pursue the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, saying “too many impeachments could lead to confusion in state affairs.”
Han, who became South Korea’s acting president upon Yoon’s impeachment, has been asked by the police to appear for questioning after being accused of acting as an accomplice to Yoon’s declaration of martial law.
Lee said he had spoken over the phone with Han and called on him to act “not as a prime minister for the People Power Party,” but as a “neutral” government caretaker.
The DP leader further called on all agencies that are probing Yoon’s actions to carry out “quick and stern investigations” against all accused of involvement.
When asked by a reporter how he would be able to function as an effective political leader while navigating his own criminal trials, Lee claimed that “many people know that the indictments are politically motivated and contradict common sense,” adding that the South Korean justice system follows a principle of “innocent until proven guilty.”
The DP leader, who is widely seen as the frontrunner within the liberal bloc for the next presidential election, promised to carry out his political activities “in accordance with the law” while expressing confidence that the judiciary will “reach a logical decision.”
The Seoul Central District Court handed Lee a suspended one-year prison term last month after finding him guilty of violating election law by lying during his 2022 presidential campaign.
However, the same court acquitted him in a separate case on the charge of coaching a witness to lie during a previous trial.
Both cases are on appeal but unlikely to make their way to the Supreme Court for a final ruling before the Constitutional Court issues its decision on Yoon’s impeachment.
Although the Public Official Election Act mandates the removal of elected officials from office and bars them from running in elections for five years if they are handed a prison term or a fine exceeding 1 million won ($696), sentences are not effective until the accused has exhausted the appeals process.
As such, it remains unclear how the criminal cases against Lee will affect his political prospects.
BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
