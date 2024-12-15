DP leader calls for joint consultative governing body, urges swift court ruling on Yoon's impeachment

Yoon's impeachment marks new phase in Korea's political crisis

PPP leadership on verge of collapse as impeachment exposes internal rifts

President Yoon snubs prosecutors, fails to appear for questioning over martial law decree

Related Stories

Police raid presidential office in martial law investigation

Presidential aides tender resignations after martial law fiasco, Yoon cancels public schedule

Possibility of Yoon's ousting grows as at least 7 PPP lawmakers say they will vote for impeachment

Police consider travel ban for President Yoon and other key figures in martial law probe

Why is he still the president?