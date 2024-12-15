 Prosecutors file warrant for former martial law commander
Prosecutors file warrant for former martial law commander

Published: 15 Dec. 2024, 19:54 Updated: 15 Dec. 2024, 20:21
Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su speaks during a committee meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Tuesday. [NEWS1]

Prosecutors requested an arrest warrant against former Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Park An-su on Sunday for his involvement in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived imposition of martial law.
 
Park served for only a few hours as chief of Yoon’s martial law command, which was disbanded when liberal members of the National Assembly managed to overcome military obstruction and hold a vote overturning the president’s decree.
 
In its warrant application to the Central District Military Court, the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office charged Park with being an accomplice to insurrection and abuse of power.
 

During his short stint as martial law commander, Park issued an order banning all political activity, including gatherings by the legislature.
 
However, Park has claimed the order came from then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and denied he played any role in its drafting.
 
He was suspended from his duties along with two other military officials in the aftermath of the martial law debacle.
 
Park was first summoned for questioning as a witness by prosecutors on Dec. 8, then again as a suspect on Saturday, the same day Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly.
 

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea martial law Park An-su warrant Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment prosecution

Prosecutors file warrant for former martial law commander

