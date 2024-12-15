Yoon's impeachment marks new phase in Korea's political crisis
Published: 15 Dec. 2024, 18:01
LIM JEONG-WON
The National Assembly's vote to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday marks the start of a new phase in the high-stakes political drama that has unfolded in Seoul following Yoon's botched martial law declaration on Dec. 3.
The impeachment motion passed during a plenary session that started around 4 p.m. and was approved through a secret ballot.
All 300 of the National Assembly's lawmakers participated in the vote, with 204 supporting the motion, 85 opposing it, three abstaining and eight votes declared invalid.
While at least eight lawmakers from the president's conservative People Power Party (PPP), which formally opposed the impeachment, needed to defect and vote in favor for the motion to pass, 12 appear to have broken ranks and joined the 192 lawmakers from the liberal bloc led by the Democratic Party (DP). The defections were enough to push the impeachment motion past the required 200-vote threshold.
Saturday’s motion marks the third impeachment of a sitting president by the National Assembly in Korean history, following the late President Roh Moo-hyun in 2004 and Park Geun-hye in 2016.
Martial law followed gridlock, tensions
The impeachment motion accused Yoon of violating the Constitution and regulations that govern martial law. It also charged him with committing treason and insurrection with his short-lived martial law declaration on Dec. 3.
Yoon’s declaration of emergency martial law on Dec. 3 was seen by many as an extreme response to escalating political tensions in Korea. Facing an opposition-controlled National Assembly, Yoon accused the DP of engaging in "anti-state activities" and collaborating with "North Korean communists" to undermine the nation's democratic framework. This assertion was part of his justification for imposing martial law, aiming to suppress what he perceived as internal threats to the country's stability.
The president's decision was likely influenced by his administration's continued legislative gridlock. Yoon entered office with the National Assembly controlled by the DP, whose grip only increased with its landslide victory in the April general election. Yoon struggled to advance his policy agenda, encountering persistent opposition and resorting to vetoes to block DP-backed bills. This legislative impasse, coupled with declining approval ratings and corruption allegations involving key figures in his administration and first lady Kim Keon Hee, seems to have intensified Yoon's sense of urgency to assert control and implement his policies.
Additionally, Yoon cited external threats, specifically from North Korea, as his rationale for declaring martial law. He claimed that pro-North Korean elements within the country were conspiring to destabilize the government, necessitating immediate and decisive action to protect South Korean national security. However, critics argue that this justification lacked concrete evidence and was a pretext to consolidate power amid domestic challenges.
With Yoon's authority now suspended, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will step in as acting president in accordance with the Constitution.
The impeachment motion is due to be reviewed by the Constitutional Court, where six out of nine justices need to give their approval for the president’s removal to be finalized. If his impeachment is upheld, Yoon will become the second Korean president to be removed from office during their term, following Park's ouster in 2017. Roh, in contrast, returned to office after the court rejected the motion and completed his term.
Reversal of fortunes favors DP chief
Yoon’s impeachment comes just 949 days after he assumed office as Korea’s 20th president on May 10, 2022.
His suspension from office marks a stunning reversal of fortunes for a former prosecutor who made his name spearheading the investigation into former President Park and later defying his predecessor Moon Jae-in’s justice ministers, who sought to rein in the powerful state prosecution service he once headed.
He transitioned into politics less than a year before the last presidential election, which he narrowly won by a margin of less than 1 percent.
Observers widely see Yoon’s impeachment working to the advantage of Rep. Lee Jae-myung, leader of the DP, the largest party in the National Assembly with 170 seats. Lee was Yoon's main rival in the previous presidential election and is considered the liberal camp’s frontrunner for the next race.
However, Lee’s recent conviction on charges of violating the election law, as well as his other ongoing criminal investigations on charges of subornation, corruption and bribery stemming from his time as Seongnam mayor and Gyeonggi governor, are likely to receive greater scrutiny should he mount another presidential run.
After the motion to impeach Yoon passed in the National Assembly, the DP called the result was a "victory for democracy and the people," adding that the suspension of authority for Yoon was the "first step" and that the party would "focus all our efforts on the appointment of a special counsel to probe the martial law declaration of Dec. 3." The DP also urged the Constitutional Court to "proceed with the impeachment trial as quickly as possible."
Following Yoon's suspension from presidential authority, Prime Minister Han held an emergency Cabinet meeting at the Central Government Complex in Seoul on Saturday evening, where he reviewed key pending issues at each ministry and urged them to remain steadfast in running the government despite the difficult political situation.
Yoon himself gave another public address after the results of the National Assembly vote became known on Saturday.
"I may be stopping for a moment now, but the journey toward the future that I have walked along with the people for the past two and a half years should never stop," Yoon said in a televised address. "I will never give up. I will carry with me all the criticisms, encouragement and support directed toward me, and I will continue to do my utmost for the country until the very last moment."
Yoon didn't offer an apology in his last address.
Constitutional Court short-handed
According to the Constitution, a presidential vacancy due to impeachment or resignation necessitates a by-election within 60 days. The Constitutional Court has up to 180 days to decide on the motion, but analysts predict a conclusion by March or April next year, based on precedent and the urgency of the situation. In 2017, following Park's impeachment, the Constitutional Court upheld the motion on March 10 and a presidential election was held on May 9.
At least seven of the court's nine judges are usually required to participate in deliberations regarding an impeachment. These judges are appointed through a structured process — three are recommended by the National Assembly, three by the president, and three are appointed by the chief justice of the Supreme Court.
To finalize an impeachment, at least six of the participating judges must vote in favor of the motion. However, since Oct. 17, the court has been operating with only six justices, as the three seats recommended by the Assembly remain vacant due to political disagreements between the ruling and opposition parties.
The Constitutional Court has temporarily suspended Article 23 of the Constitutional Court Act, which mandates that at least seven judges must be present to review a case. While this allows six judges to review the impeachment motion, a ruling cannot be made without the participation of seven judges.
To proceed with the impeachment process, the National Assembly must appoint at least one more judge to the court. The Democratic Party (DP) has proposed Jeong Gye-seon and Ma Eun-hyeok as candidates for the Constitutional Court, while the People Power Party (PPP) has recommended Cho Han-chang.
The appointment of a new Constitutional Court justice requires presidential approval. In President Yoon's absence, this responsibility falls to Prime Minister Han. The DP has stated its intention to approve the judge appointments during a plenary session before the end of the year.
BY LIM JEONG-WON
