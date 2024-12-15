 Fiery wreaths of wrath? Pro-Yoon flower displays catch fire
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Fiery wreaths of wrath? Pro-Yoon flower displays catch fire

Published: 15 Dec. 2024, 19:40
Flower wreaths with written phrases endorsing President Yoon Suk Yeol are set on fire in the early hours of Sunday in Yongsan District, central Seoul. Around 10 wreaths were burnt or damaged by the fire and no casualties were reported. The Yongsan Fire Station mobilized 14 firetrucks and 47 firefighters to contain the blaze which was entirely put out at around 1:43 a.m. Police are investigating the cause of the blaze whether it was an arson or an accident. [YONHAP]

Flower wreaths with written phrases endorsing President Yoon Suk Yeol are set on fire in the early hours of Sunday in Yongsan District, central Seoul. Around 10 wreaths were burnt or damaged by the fire and no casualties were reported. The Yongsan Fire Station mobilized 14 firetrucks and 47 firefighters to contain the blaze which was entirely put out at around 1:43 a.m. Police are investigating the cause of the blaze whether it was an arson or an accident. [YONHAP]

Flower wreaths with written phrases endorsing President Yoon Suk Yeol are set on fire in the early hours of Sunday in Yongsan District, central Seoul. Around 10 wreaths were burnt or damaged by the fire and no casualties were reported. The Yongsan Fire Station mobilized 14 firetrucks and 47 firefighters to contain the blaze which was entirely put out at around 1:43 a.m. Police are investigating on the cause of the blaze whether it was an arson or an accident.  
tags Korea Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment martial law

More in Social Affairs

Fiery wreaths of wrath? Pro-Yoon flower displays catch fire

Chimes of freedom ring as protest turns into party on passage of impeachment

Subways skipping National Assembly, Yeouido stations as protester numbers swell

'Listen to us': Scores of protesters urge parliament to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol

Massive rally planned in Seoul ahead of Yoon's impeachment vote

Related Stories

Why is he still the president?

Yoon's impeachment marks new phase in Korea's political crisis

Yoon’s approval rating falls to record-low 11% after martial law declaration

Polls show that nearly 80% of respondents favor presidential impeachment

Opposition parties submit impeachment bill against Yoon

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)