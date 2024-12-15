Fiery wreaths of wrath? Pro-Yoon flower displays catch fire

Flower wreaths with written phrases endorsing President Yoon Suk Yeol are set on fire in the early hours of Sunday in Yongsan District, central Seoul. Around 10 wreaths were burnt or damaged by the fire and no casualties were reported. The Yongsan Fire Station mobilized 14 firetrucks and 47 firefighters to contain the blaze which was entirely put out at around 1:43 a.m. Police are investigating on the cause of the blaze whether it was an arson or an accident.