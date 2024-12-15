 Two different ways
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Two different ways

Published: 15 Dec. 2024, 19:53
 
After the National Assembly on Saturday passed its second motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol for his abrupt declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, the Constitutional Court must deliver its ruling on the constitutionality of martial law within six months. But People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon’s support for the president’s impeachment will likely force him to leave the conservative party. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags different ways Yoon Suk Yeok Han Dong-hoon impeachment

More in Cartoons

Two different ways

It's not over yet

Come on!

Watch out!

Disorderly retreat?

Related Stories

Yoon's defensive line collapses as two dozen PPP lawmakers signal willingness to impeach president

Impeachment only way to protect Korea's democracy, PPP leader says

2022.05.05 Cartoon

Time to clear the suspicion

Limits of Yoon’s nominations (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)