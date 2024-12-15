Two different ways
Published: 15 Dec. 2024, 19:53
After the National Assembly on Saturday passed its second motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol for his abrupt declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, the Constitutional Court must deliver its ruling on the constitutionality of martial law within six months. But People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon’s support for the president’s impeachment will likely force him to leave the conservative party. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)