Don’t forget the ‘inseparable neighbors’

“I thought it would be better next year.”A Korean who has been running a business in China for more than 10 years sighed as he watched the public statement given by President Yoon Suk Yeol on Dec. 12. “As the Korea-China relationship showed signs of improvement, I and several other Korean residents were drawing blueprints such as business expansion, but the future is bleak,” he said.China included Korea as a visa-free country without prior notice on Nov. 1 for the first time since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1992. It was a sudden move that even the Korean Embassy in China was not aware of in advance. The move was interpreted as China’s first expression of willingness to improve bilateral relations, which have been strained for a long time. Some sensed that China could offer an additional “gift package.” Chances are high that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to be held in Gyeongju next year.The warm breeze in the bilateral relationship has changed to a cold winter wind since the Dec. 3 declaration of emergency martial law. There are concerns of a vacuum in diplomacy with China. The Korean ambassador to China was set to be replaced, and Ambassador Jeong Jae-ho was scheduled to return to Korea this month. Reflecting on his term in office, Jeong said, “I have no special thoughts,” and he has to spend his “last days” waiting for a presidential order to return home. Former presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki was appointed as Jeong’s successor, but there is no promise when he will be able to go to Beijing.In the meantime, President Yoon specifically named China as a threat to Korea’s security and economy in his statement on Dec. 12. He did not use any diplomatic rhetoric. Having stressed the Korea-U.S. alliance and the Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation since inauguration, Yoon once again reminded everyone of his stance on China even after Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election and the process for impeachment triggered by his declaration of emergency martial law.As China put it, Korea and China are “inseparable neighbors.” Like it or not, Korea and China are historically entangled, and Korea should pursue real diplomatic and economic interests with China. Even U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who openly said he would impose a 60 percent tariff on Chinese imports, called President Xi “a good friend.” CBS reported that right after the election victory, Trump invited Xi to his inauguration ceremony.Korean President Yoon and Chinese President Xi held a summit in Peru last month for the first time in two years. The leaders of the two countries held hands and formed a consensus on improving exchanges and cooperations while discussing for 29 minutes. Less than a month has passed, and all the promises are about to go up in smoke. When can Korean companies and residents in China stop sighing?