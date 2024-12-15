Today's fortune: Dec. 15, 2024
Published: 15 Dec. 2024, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 (Nov. 15 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: excessive
Health: cautious
Love: conflicted
Lucky direction: west
1936: You might feel disappointed.
1948: Even if you want to speak, hold back.
1960: Avoid crowded places.
1972: Take a restful day at home.
1984: Yielding is sometimes the best way to win.
1996: Be cautious to avoid injuries.
Ox
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: understanding
Lucky direction: east
1937: Focus on eating more vegetables and fruits.
1949: Listen attentively but speak sparingly.
1961: Life’s challenges are similar for everyone.
1973: Think “it happens” rather than “why does it happen?”
1985: Enjoy shopping or attending cultural performances.
1997: You can’t always do only what you want.
Tiger
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: south
1938: Consider your age and dignity in your actions.
1950: Speak and act with grace and refinement.
1962: Too many opinions can lead to confusion.
1974: Your family should come before others.
1986: People are more important than material possessions.
1998: Other people’s things may seem better than your own.
Rabbit
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: east
1939: Age is a badge of honor given by time.
1951: Be proud of the life you’ve lived.
1963: Family harmony is the root of happiness.
1975: Good things are best shared with others.
1987: A day where nothing goes to waste.
1999: You’ll feel satisfied from head to toe.
Dragon
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: tolerant
Lucky direction: north
1940: Take a relaxing bath or soak.
1952: Eat warm, hearty soups.
1964: Anticipate and plan for outcomes wisely.
1976: Pay attention to people and handle them carefully.
1988: You might spend more than expected.
2000: A heartwarming day awaits you.
Snake
Wealth: stable
Health: healthy
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1941: Blood is thicker than water.
1953: Cherish familial bonds deeply.
1965: Your day might be filled with laughter.
1977: A delightful, refreshing and satisfying day.
1989: A relaxed and peaceful day.
2001: A day filled with excitement and fun.
Horse
Wealth: stable
Health: healthy
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: west
1942: Your day may be brimming with happiness.
1954: Both spending and earning may bring joy.
1966: Profits may outweigh losses today.
1978: You may achieve your goals and feel fulfilled.
1990: Expect to give or receive gifts.
2002: Look forward to giving or receiving a present.
Sheep
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: conflicting
Lucky direction: north
1943: Relationships outweigh material possessions.
1955: If you can’t handle it, don’t aim for it.
1967: Avoid meddling too deeply in your children’s matters.
1979: Plans may not always align with reality.
1991: Sweets can harm your teeth.
2003: Character is more important than appearance.
Monkey
Wealth: stable
Health: healthy
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: east
1944: Live life by doing what you enjoy.
1956: Take on a central role in home or work matters.
1968: Showcase leadership and savor a sense of achievement.
1980: Proceed with confidence and passion.
1992: Don't procrastinate; accomplish today’s tasks.
2004: Passion is a privilege of youth — embrace it.
Rooster
Wealth: stable
Health: healthy
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1945: Life itself is a profitable venture.
1957: Enjoy gatherings with children or relatives.
1969: You may meet friends or go on an outing.
1981: Invitations or social gatherings may arise.
1993: Engage in hobbies or leisure activities.
2005: You might receive some pocket money.
Dog
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: romantic
Lucky direction: north
1946: Be grateful for your current life.
1958: You may feel like giving a little extra to someone.
1970: Respecting your spouse’s words brings peace at home.
1982: Whether you love or argue, your spouse is your best partner.
1994: Prepare enough funds for your date.
2006: Focus on studies over romance.
Pig
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: southwest
1935: Avoid eating cold food.
1947: Eat lightly and choose easily digestible meals.
1959: Do not hesitate to spend where necessary.
1971: Rest and prepare for tomorrow.
1983: Consider both value and satisfaction when spending.
1995: Respect advice from experienced individuals.
2007: Eat well and avoid skipping meals.
