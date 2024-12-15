Alanyaspor's Hwang Ui-jo scores a double in 3-0 victory in Turkey
Published: 15 Dec. 2024, 15:50
Alanyaspor forward Hwang Ui-jo scored a double in two minutes as a substitute to lead to a 3-0 win over Gaziantep in the Super Lig at Alanya Oba Stadium in Turkey on Saturday.
Hwang was substituted in the 83rd minute when his side was up 1-0 after Fidan Aliti opened the scoring in the 54 minute. The Korean forward immediately made an impact, shooting from a tight angle to double the lead in the 88th minute and beating a defender to slot in another goal two minutes later for a 3-0 victory.
The double was his first goal contribution since Oct. 27 against Antalyaspor and brings his goal count to five in 11 appearances this season.
However, before Alanyaspor can continue their league action, Hwang has legal troubles to settle in Korea, where prosecutors demanded he serve a four-year prison in October on charges of illegally filming sex videos without his partners’ consent.
He initially denied all the allegations surrounding the sex tapes when the case first broke out last year, but he admitted to all charges during a trial on Oct. 16, according to his attorney.
The investigation stems from an Instagram post last June, shared by an unidentified individual who claimed to be an ex-lover of Hwang. The person posted a video in which a naked man was with a woman and claimed the man was Hwang.
She also accused Hwang of filming sexual encounters without consent and having sexual relationships with multiple women at the same time. Hwang denied the allegations later that month and sued for defamation and blackmail.
The police arrested the individual on Nov. 16, 2023, on charges of blackmail. It was later revealed that the arrested person was Hwang’s sister-in-law, who ended up receiving a three-year sentence earlier this year.
The sentencing date for Hwang is slated for Wednesday.
