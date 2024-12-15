Lee Jae-sung leads Mainz to 2-1 victory in Munich
Mainz midfielder Lee Jae-sung scored a double to pull off a 2-1 win over Kim Min-jae's Bayern Munich on Saturday, handing the Bundesliga league leaders their first loss of the season in the league.
In the Korean derby at Mewa Arena in Germany, where both Lee and Kim started, Lee opened the scoring for Mainz, capitalizing on a deflection in the penalty box to slot the ball in the 41st minute.
The veteran midfielder returned in the 60th minute when he made a tidy turn in the box and struck a shot to double the lead.
Leroy Sane pulled one back for Bayern in the 87th minute, but it only reduced the score deficit in the Bundesliga giants’ first loss in the league this season.
Bayern still stayed at the top of the table, while Mainz jumped to sixth place with an important three points.
Mainz’s victory against Bayern comes after their first clash against the league leaders in the second round of the DFB-Pokal Cup on Oct. 30 when Lee was on the bench for the entire match.
For Lee, it was his first time scoring a double in a match this season, having racked up five goals and three assists across 14 appearances so far.
Saturday’s goal was also his fifth straight goal contribution in the league. One more goal and assist will match his goal-contribution stats last season.
Kim, meanwhile, played the full 90 minutes again on Saturday and continued his run with Bayern where he established himself as a regular center-back pick this season. The Korean defender has featured in 23 matches across all competitions with two goals under his belt.
Bayern will return to league action in a fixture against RB Leipzig on Friday, Dec. 20, while Mainz will play Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, Dec. 21.
