 Kospi rises after Yoon's impeachment eases market volatility
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi rises after Yoon's impeachment eases market volatility

Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 09:58
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Monday. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Monday. [YONHAP]

 
Shares kicked off higher Monday on eased market volatility after President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment over the weekend following his failed martial law bid.
 
Kospi added 10.79 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,505.25 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
On Saturday, the National Assembly passed a motion to impeach Yoon to hold him accountable for his botched martial law declaration earlier this month that shocked the nation.
 
Samsung Electronics gained 0.36 percent, and SK hynix jumped 1.77 percent.
 
Other big-cap shares were mixed.
 
LG Energy Solution was flat, but Samsung SDI gained 1.34 percent.
 
Samsung Biologics dropped 0.3 percent, while Celltrion climbed 0.83 percent.
 
Naver advanced 1.19 percent, while Kakao lost 0.33 percent.
 
Automakers, however, started weak, with Hyundai Motor and Kia down 0.23 percent and 0.51 percent, respectively.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,430.30 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 2.7 won from the previous session.

Yonhap
tags Korea Shares Market Kospi

More in Finance

Kospi rises after Yoon's impeachment eases market volatility

Kospi extends winning streak as world awaits impeachment vote

Delinquency rate on local bank loans increases in October

Kospi opens lower as weak U.S. economic data weighs on sentiment

Korea’s credit rating holds steady despite political unrest

Related Stories

Kospi opens higher as auto and energy sectors rally

Kospi opens lower as auto and financial shares weigh on gains

Kospi rises 1% following Fed rate cut, won strengthens

Kospi falls 1.3% in early trading, tracking overnight Wall Street losses

Won snaps 8-day losing streak against dollar as shares close down
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)