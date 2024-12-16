 Autonomous navigation company Avikus wins first-ever supply contract
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 17:17
From left, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering CEO Kim Sung-joon, Avikus CEO Lim Do-hyeong, H-Line Shipping CEO Seo Myung-deuk and Sun Young-hoon, H-Line Shipping’s head of maritime division, pose for the photo after a signing ceremony at HD Hyundai Global R&D Center in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 16. [HD HYUNDAI]

Avikus, HD Hyundai’s autonomous and remote navigation subsidiary, secured its first-ever supply contract to deploy its technology to 30 fleets for domestic shipping company H-Line Shipping.
 
H-Line Shipping will initially adopt Avikus’ autonomous technology known as “HiNAS Control” to five vessels to test for safety and efficiency, and expand the figure to a maximum of 30 by next year, according to HD Hyundai on Monday.
 
The two companies will collaborate on other technology sectors and data analysis as well.
 

HiNAS Control is an AI-powered autonomous navigation system developed by Avikus, integrating data from various navigation devices and sensors to guide and control ships along optimal routes and speeds.
 
Avikus has previously attained Level 2 of the International Maritime Organization’s standards for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS), enabling remote control while crew members remain onboard.
 
“This contract is another opportunity to demonstrate the safety and efficiency of HiNAS Control,” Avikus CEO Lim Do-hyeong said in a statement. “Moving forward, we aim to expand our collaboration with not only domestic shipping companies but also with global players in the maritime industry.”
 

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
