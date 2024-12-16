 Dessert delight: Lotte Department Store hosts Christmas treat pop-up
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 18:31
Models present Christmas desserts, including gingerbread houses, at Lotte Department Store on Dec. 16. [LOTTE DEPARTMENT STORE]

Models present Christmas desserts, including gingerbread houses, at Lotte Department Store on Dec. 16. [LOTTE DEPARTMENT STORE]

 
Models present Christmas desserts, including gingerbread houses, at Lotte Department Store on Dec. 16.
 
The department store will host the dessert pop-up until the day after Christmas at its main branch, with 10 well-known brands participating. At the Jamsil branch in Songpa District, southern Seoul, six local stores will offer their products until the end of the year, including the bakery Choi Goya in Bangbae-dong and Patisserie Fruits in Seongsu-dong.
