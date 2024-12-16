 Hanwha Aerospace taps ex-president of U.S. defense firm for global business chief
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 13:27 Updated: 16 Dec. 2024, 13:31
This photo provided by Hanwha Aerospace shows Michael Coulter, former president of global defense firm Leonardo DRS International, who has been appointed as the South Korean defense equipment maker's new global defense CEO. [YONHAP]

Hanwha Aerospace, a major Korean defense equipment manufacturer, said Monday it has appointed Michael Coulter, former president of global defense firm Leonardo DRS International, to oversee its overseas business operations.
 
In the company's newly created position of global defense CEO, Coulter will be responsible for overseeing the international businesses of Hanwha Aerospace and its subsidiaries, including Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha Systems.
 

At Leonardo DRS International, Coulter led the company's growth and transformation from a primarily U.S. business to a global player in the aerospace and defense industry, according to Hanwha.
 
Prior to his private sector career, Coulter served in senior leadership positions at the U.S. Department of Defense, including roles as assistant secretary of defense and principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs.
 
"I am committed to the mission of this great company to provide global security, industrial capacity and solutions for the brave men and women who protect our freedoms," Coulter said.

