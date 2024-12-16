 Hyundai AutoEver establishes joint venture on Southeast Asia navigation maps
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 09:48
Officials from Hyundai AutoEver and Indian digital map company MapmyIndia pose for a photo during a joint venture agreement signing ceremony. [HYUNDAI AUTOEVER]

Hyundai AutoEver, the IT affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, said Monday it has established a joint venture in Indonesia to develop navigation maps for the Southeast Asian country and many others in the region.
 
The new firm, named Terra Link Technologies, has been jointly established with India's MapmyIndia, according to the Korean company. The joint venture will focus on developing high-quality automotive navigation maps for Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.
 

Hyundai AutoEver said Southeast Asia is experiencing rapid economic growth accompanied by a sharp rise in vehicle demand, which is driving increased demand for in-vehicle navigation systems.
 
The company highlighted that road environments in Southeast Asia vary significantly by country, with differences in driving directions and road markings.
 
"We aim to build high-quality automotive maps to deliver a differentiated experience to consumers and support global automakers in enhancing their competitiveness in the field of navigation," Seo Dong-kwon, head of the navigation business division at Hyundai AutoEver, said.
 
 
 

