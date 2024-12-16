More hit dishes from 'Culinary Class Wars' chefs soon available for pre-order
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 16:48
Hit dishes created by Chef Edward Lee and Chef Auntie Omakase #1 during Netflix's cooking series "Culinary Class Wars” will be available for customers starting next week.
GS Retail said Monday that its convenience store chain GS25 has kicked off pre-orders of Lee Kyun's Chamoe-Minari Makgeolli and Autie Omakase #1's Grilled Gim. Both items are available for pre-orders through GS25's mobile app, Our Neigborhood GS, until Wednesday.
Lee Kyun, better known as Chef Edward Lee, debuted his Chamoe-Minari Makgeolli during the show's final round. This unique drink — made of chamoe (Korean melon), minari (water dropwort) and makgeolli (rice wine) — was paired with a dessert portraying tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes).
A set of four 650-milliliter bottles is priced at 26,800 won ($18.65), with only 3,500 sets available for pre-orders. Customers can pick up their pre-purchased items at GS25 stores on Dec. 23.
Chef Auntie Omakase, whose real name is Kim Mi-ryeong, showcased her grilled gim (dried seaweed) during the series’ restaurant challenge. The dish, served with rice and caviar, was a hit among mukbang YouTubers who were invited to the show as customers.
The seaweed is produced by Kwangcheonkim, a company with 50 years of expertise in seaweed manufacturing. To maintain its authentic taste, Chef Kim personally visited the production plant to oversee the process and pass on her know-how. The seaweed, coated with a blend of sesame and perilla oils in a 1 to 1 ratio, is grilled just as Kim demonstrated on the show, according to GS Retail.
A set of three boxes of gim costs 12,000 won, with 1,500 sets available for pre-order. Customers can collect their purchases starting Dec. 26.
In addition to this upcoming product, Autie Omakase's perilla oil bibimbap is set to officially launch on Wednesday. This item includes side dishes such as soy sauce bulgogi, thistle salad, stir-fried potatoes, shredded daikon and sankeok (traditional Korean skewers). This white rice with assorted fresh, marinated vegetables is priced at 5,400 won.
Since mid-October, GS25 has been rolling out products in collaboration with popular chefs featured on "Culinary Class Wars," including Chef Cho Kwang-hyo, known as the Comic Book Chef, Chef Lim Tae-hoon, known as Iron Bag, and Chef Jang Ho-joon.
GS Retail said GS25 sold over 500,000 products related to the show in November, with sales exceeding 1 million units when including four dessert products that utilized the cooking series’ IP.
Top sellers in November included the spicy tofu rice bowl and seafood noodle soup by the Comic Book Chef, as well as Chef Jang Ho-joon’s beef udon. For December, Jang’s cod roe potato salad, the Comic Book Chef’s spicy tofu rice bowl and Chef Iron Bag’s dumplings are leading sales.
“Products made in collaboration with 'Culinary Class Wars’ have been a hit, boosting November's refrigerated food sales by 36 percent compared to last year,” said Lee Jeong-pyo, vice president of marketing at GS Retail. ”We aim to continue developing unique content marketing so that customers can relive the joy and excitement of Netflix content through our diverse offerings at GS25 and GS Fresh.”
