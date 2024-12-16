Samsung executives gather for first strategy meeting following impeachment
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 17:37
-
- JIN EUN-SOO
[email protected]
The latest edition of this biannual meeting marks the first since the company’s significant leadership reshuffle last month and the political turmoil following the impeachment of Korea’s president which lead to extreme volatility in foreign exchange market.
Its Device eXperience division, encompassing the mobile and consumer electronics businesses, will meet Tuesday and Wednesday at the company's office in Suwon, Gyeonggi, presided over by Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee. Chiefs of its global operations are expected to share their current business conditions and sales prospects for the next six months.
Details of the launch of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S25 series, which is expected to take place in January, will also be one of the key agenda items, according to industry sources.
Its Device Solutions (DS) division, in charge of Samsung's chip business, will take place on Thursday in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, presided over by Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun. As Samsung is in desperate crisis management mode for its chip business, the meeting will serve as a key milestone for its strategy recalibration.
In last month's reshuffle, Vice Chairman Jun was appointed co-CEO and a leader of its memory chip division while Vice President Han Jin-man was promoted to president and named head of Samsung Foundry, the conglomerate's contract chip manufacturing arm.
Traditionally, the global strategy meeting, which takes place twice a year in June and December, has not been presided over by Chairman Lee Jae-yong, but was later reported to.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
